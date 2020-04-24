The United States does not have a Chinese Virus problem. It has the fear of one. And yes, I’m using the term Chinese Virus, not what the Chinese Communist Government wants it called.
At best, the virus was an indirect attack on the free world with help from China’s puppet, the World Health Organization. At worst, it was a direct calculated attack on the United States.
Do we surrender to China by purposely destroying our economy? Of course not. Americans are the most exceptional and resourceful people on earth and can overcome any obstacle, but we must be free to do so.
What is this essential versus non-essential jobs? Everyone’s job is essential to them. That’s why they are working. Please note those making these decisions are still getting paid along with their staff. Somehow Walmart can figure out how to safely operate, but others can’t?
Let each business and their customers decide what is safe. Enough of these “experts” and their bogus models telling us we need to hide in our closets. There can be common sense middle ground between public safety, individual freedom and the economy.
The First Amendment doesn’t say “right of the people peaceably to assemble unless they might catch a virus.”
Be very suspicious of phrases like “this is the new normal” or “ we need extraordinary measures for extraordinary circumstances”. What follows is always a loss of freedom.
“Lives could have been saved if someone had acted sooner”. This is one of the more stupid statements spewed daily. Americans are not about saving lives as a substitute for freedom. If so , then let’s ban driving cars, swimming, crossing the street and playing golf with 20 handicappers.
Everyday life is risky. Some chose to be accountants and others chose to be police officers, but most everyone chooses to live, not surrender their freedom for an extended time.
Fear always destroys rational thinking and non-stop fear promoted by the media can transform formerly clear-thinking people into sheep. As of April 16, the Unites States has 670,000 confirmed cases with 34,000 deaths, of which 16,000 are in New York. Most states have far less than 1,000 deaths and this in a country of 320 million.
What is an acceptable risk compared with living one’s life? This is not the plague.
The initial panic was understandable as facts were unknown and virus models were wildly inaccurate. Calls for a national shutdown are ridiculous. The governors and mayors best know their states. Their constituents can judge their performance and reward or punish at the next election. Michigan will probably be the best example. Meltdown of normal life is not necessary. Let’s focus on critical areas and let the other 99% return to normal life. More people will get the virus, get tested, go home, become well and a very small percentage will die. That’s part of life.
Government made the decision to “shelter in place” knowing millions would face financial hardship and need bailouts. Bailouts are examples of generational theft, taking money from future generations to pay for today.
Who turned your life upside down? It wasn’t a virus. It was people elected to government at all levels. Justification is for each individual to decide.
The American People have responded admirably. Acts of sacrificial kindness are everywhere. Hopefully, citizens will take more responsibility for their future security by always being prepared. The majority of governors and mayors have tried to respond appropriately based on their state’s situation. Those with alternative motives have been exposed.
Huge shoutout to all Health Care workers for being on the front lines! That’s a group who deserves financial reward.
In closing, most of my received emails and texts have ended with “Be Safe”. My response has been “It’s nice to be safe, but far more important to be Free”.
Jim Dooley
