SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians ended their season with a first round playoff loss to the Coalfield Yellow Jackets, 42-6, Friday night, Nov. 8, 2019.
The Yellow Jackets struck quickly, with a short pass that turned into a long touchdown 46 seconds into the game to make it 8-0. The Indians couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt.
On the next series Josh Bolden intercepted a Coalfield pass along the sideline and took it to the endzone, The point after was no good and it was 8-6 with 9:46 left in the first. After a long run, Coalfield scored on a short burst up the middle to make it 14-6 at the 6:28 mark. After another three and out, Coalfield scored again and it was 20-6 after one quarter.
In the second quarter the Coalfield defense would not bend and forced another punt. A long touchdown pass made it 28-6 with 8:286 left in the half. On the Indians next drive, Preston Hatfield replaced Treybeon Cooper at quarterback, but his first pass was intercepted on a diving catch on the sideline. The Yellow Jackets wasted no time, going to the endzone on a long pass on the next play. The Indians could not move the ball on their next procession. Coalfield fumbled on the next series and the Indians recovered. The Indians were again stopped and had to punt. The score was 36-6 at halftime.
The second half was quiet as far as scoring, with the only score coming on a long pass with 7:32 to go in the third quarter. Play was stopped for a long period in the third quarter as a Coalfield defender suffered a serious injury. The rest of the game was a defensive struggle. The Indians did mount a drive in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs in Coalfield territory. The final score was 42-6.
Jadon Royston led the Indians in rushing with 61 yards on 11 carries. Gabe Turner carried 8 times for 22 yards. Treybeon Cooper was 5 of 11 passing for 27 yards. Babe Turner had two receptions for 14 yards.
Defensively, Preston Hatfield had 6 tackles and Joseph VanBremen had 3 solo tackles and three assists. Stetson Collins and Kameron Davis had quarterback sacks. Josh Bolden had a “pick-six” interception.
“We faced much adversity throughout the season and much of the time were over matched,” Coach Brandon Gibbs commented after the game. “However, we never gave up and always played hard. I’m proud of the character of my team.”
The Indians set school records in total yards and points scored this season.
