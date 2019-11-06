MORRISTOWN — Jamie Edward Soderdahl, a resident of Morristown, TN, passed away att the age of 47 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after an 11-month battle with brain cancer.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred C. Lawley; his grandparents, Ken and Shirley Soderdahl; his uncles; David Lawley, Tom Hazelett; and aunts, Audrey Kahl and Virginia Hazelett.
Jamie is survived by his three daughters; his parents, Ronald and Gwendolyn Soderdahl; his sister, Thereasa Moseley; his step-brother, Clyde Hensley; his grandmother, Ardeth Lawley; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jamie was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 18, 1972. He lived in Aurora, IL until his family relocated to East Tennessee in 1985. He graduated from Volunteer High School in 1990. He went on to study Accounting at Tennessee Technology Center of Morristown and graduated with the class of 2012.
Jamie was a spiritual man and created the Free KJV Bible non-profit organization. The non-profit sent hundreds of KJV Bibles all over the world (even as far as Japan) at no cost to the receiver, all paid out of his own pocket. He was a man who believed that no matter where your life leads you, it is never too late to make it right ... a lesson he has forever left with his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Staff and Volunteers of Morristown for their care.
At the request of the deceased and his family, there will be no memorial service.
Arrangements are by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
