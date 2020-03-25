ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County 4-H recently held the 4-H Poster Contest within the school clubs and Honor Club. Those that participated include:
• Mooresburg Elementary: Chloe Fletcher, Gretchen Grey, Devin Helton, Paisley Williams, Emily Lawson, Aidan Bishop, Praylie Barnard, Emily Drinnon, Delaney Greene, Mason Brewer, Natalie Bishop, Brandon Boyd, Jayden Slone, Liahna Garris, Penny Griffin, Conner Hawkins, Shayn Nalley, Kaylee Helton, Zane Thacker, Noah Lucas, Kevin Velasco, Kenadie Lamb, Gavin Gray, Brandon Russell, Shelbi Costello, Gabriel Britt, Emma Miley, Tyann Cooper, and Skyler Calvin.
• Bulls Gap School: Bella Hoffman and Akirah Smith.
• Rogersville City School: Carrie Ruth Lawson, Kendyl Fields, Peyton Henegar, Alyssa Creel, Ailin DeJesus, Shelby Helton, Shyan Kenner, Trista Creel, Will Phillips, Mariam El-Kamish, Bella Catron, Aubrey Fleenor, Paisley Blanton, Shayla Russell, Gracie Price, Anna Claire Catron, and Ainsley Price.
• Honor Club members: Fisher Webb, Brayden Lawson, Lacy Collier, Hunter Webb, Amelia Metz, Chadd Carpenter, Mallory Cope, Elizabeth Greene, and Austin Kirkpatrick.
• St. Clair Elementary: Lauren Reed.
• Surgoinsville Middle: Autumn Norton, Lauren Gillespie, Belle Fritts, Courtney Bellamy, and Brody Patterson.
• Church Hill Intermediate: Addison Fugate and Jacob Hawkins.
• Carters Valley Elementary: Chloe Cooter, Madison Jessee, Anthony Sloan Gibson, Sierra Navarro, Rylee Steele, Kailey Thompson, Payton Bellamy, Ariana Valladares, Jackie Lopez, Kiersten Gillenwater, Trula Thacker, Alee Bradshaw, and Aubrey Starr.
• McPheters Bend Elementary: Michael Baggata and Billy Wallen.
• Surgoinsville Elementary: Jaidyn Day, Evan Laster, Chloe Fritts, and Rhianna Hoffman.
• Church Hill Elementary: Sydney Crawford and Harrison Blair.
• Hawkins Elementary: Ragan Seal and Nevaeh Maggard.
There were lots of very good posters entered in the contest, therefore several Honorable Mention Awards were given: Austin Kirkpatrick, Hunter Webb, Lacy Collier, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Amelia Metz, Chadd Carpenter, Peyton Henegar, Bella Catron, Evan Laster, Alee Bradshaw, Anna Claire Catron, and Elizabeth Greene.
The top three posters selected and sent to the Regional Contest in Knoxville were those of Brayden Lawson, Fisher Webb, and Overall Grand Winner Kendyl Fields.
Congratulations to all who participated!
