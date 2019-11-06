ROGERSVILLE — Charles M. Johnson, age 87, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He retired from Jack Green’s Auto. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his son, Perry Johnson; wife, Mildred Green Johnson; and parents, Charles and Amanda Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Poag (Alan); son, Charles Jeffery Johnson (Patti) of Falling Waters, West Virginia; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9, at Sizemore Cemetery with Rev. Jack Green officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
