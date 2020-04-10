For the second time in recent years, a Hawkins Co. homicide case will be the subject of a television show.
In October of 2018, the ID Network’s program “Murder Comes to Town” featured an episode on the murder of retired Mooresburg teacher Margaret Sliger.
Now, on April 21 of this year, the first episode of the show titled “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” will premiere on A&E and will feature the 2017 shooting death of Beth “Chandra” Lawson by her husband, Bryan Steven Lawson.
Though Bryan was originally charged with first degree murder, the case went on for nearly two years and ended in Lawson accepting a plea agreement in February of 2019 of voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a 15-year sentence.
Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years for a first-time offender like Lawson, but he, and defense attorneys Larry and Daniel Boyd, agreed to accept the longer 15 year sentence as part of the plea agreement.
Ordinarily a first-time offender pleading to voluntary manslaughter would be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense agreed to reduce that to 20 percent as part of the plea agreement in light of the victim’s family approving the deal and Lawson’s clean record.
Readers can watch the show on A&E with most cable networks. The first episode, which will feature the Lawson case, will premiere on April 21 at 10 p.m. You can also watch a series preview on A&E’s website, which will be linked to the online version of this article.
“They knew what we had”
As previously reported in part one of this series, officers discovered a home security camera at the Lawson home while they were searching the scene. This very camera had caught the entire shooting on video as well as weeks’ worth of other happenings in the home.
This video also showed that the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute for nearly 45 minutes prior to the shooting and, according to Larry Boyd, showed numerous instances of Chandra abusing both her husband and the drug Subutex.
Though the home videos would prove to be essential in the case, Boyd noted that these were not easy to obtain.
“When the arrest took place, they seized the entire video that was recorded on the machine,” Boyd said. “We only got parts of it at first, so we filed a motion, and the judge finally made them produce the entire film. That’s when we found out she was shooting up with Subutex. They weren’t going to give us that (video) at first. They didn’t want us to see it. They knew that they had some problems because the video obviously showed that she was abusing him with that ball bat, and he was not in any way trying to be defensive about it. He wasn’t doing anything back to her and hadn’t.”
The video only captured visual content with no audio, but, according to Boyd, “you can just tell from the video that she is standing over him, laying him out as bad as she could.”
When asked if there were ever any instances of Bryan abusing Chandra, Boyd said, “no, there were never any complaints. Even though he’s a very big man at probably 6 ft. 3, he is a very passive person.”
“Had that video not been there showing what she was doing and how she was attacking him, he would have been in jail for 30 to 50 years,” Boyd told the Review. “The video was a very big help. When you watch this on April 21, you’ll see what I mean. All you see in the episode is a three or four-minute clip of it, but this had gone on for 45 minutes on the day this (the shooting) happened.”
During the course of the case, Boyd also gave Chandra’s mental health records to Dr. Thomas Schacht, a former psychiatry professor at ETSU’s Quillen College of medicine.
“Schacht was prepared to testify that Bryan acted spontaneously as a result of the attacks,” Boyd said. “Her mental health records were pretty damaging to the state. We probably had a pile of her mental health records that was six inches thick. We had a lot of things going for us in that case.”
He explained that the video and Chandra’s mental health records were probably the most influential pieces of evidence that led to Bryan’s sentence being reduced from first degree murder.
Bryan had called the police before
Boyd also noted that Bryan had called the police on Chandra several times but no charges were ever filed.
“They would come down there and everything would quieten down for a while,” Boyd said. “There were other instances where he had left—he had just walked away from these things,” Boyd said. “That was one of the things we were going to have to deal with was why he armed himself. We knew they were going to say, ‘Why didn’t you walk away this time?’ ‘Why didn’t you call the police this time?’”
“We still keep in touch” Bryan is currently being held at the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Whiteville, Tenn., and he and Boyd have kept in touch the whole time.
“I get a call from him about every two weeks,” Boyd said. “Mostly, we talk about what’s going on in town, and I ask him how he’s getting along down there. They (the production crew) have also asked Bryan to keep a journal of his time in prison, and they want him to write a book. They will maybe use that for another production.”
“He will have to live with the guilt” Chandra Lawson’s son Liam Windham was 17 years old and living with his mother and Bryan at the time of the shooting. He had left for school the day the shooting occurred.
Windham, who was 19 and a college student at the time Bryan was sentenced, said in published reports at the time that he believed drug use led to the shooting, and he cited the behavior of his mother prior to the incident.
Windham said he has forgiven Lawson, but there are people in his family who still wish to do him harm.
“When he is released, he will have to live with that and live with the guilt for the rest of his life,” Windham said in published reports at the time. “I think that’s punishment enough.”
Windham added that his mother always put him and his little brother first regardless of anything else that was going on in her life.
“He was going to testify for Bryan had it gone to trial,” Boyd told the Review.
The toddler who was present during the shooting and is now 5 years old, splits time between Bryan’s mother and Chandra’s mother.
National attention for Rogersville
Boyd explained that the television show’s production crew was involved in the case from almost the very beginning.
Within a month after the father and son got involved in the case, Boyd got a call from Brinkworth Productions out of London, England.
During the course of the case, the film crew came to Rogersville 20 to 30 times, interviewing both Larry and Daniel Boyd, Bryan Lawson, his mother and several mental health officials. They also filmed much of the court proceedings.
“They were all very nice people, and we became good friends,” Boyd said. “On the weekends when they were around, we even went to dinner with them several times. For small-town lawyers like Daniel and me, for them to call us and ask us to do this, it was a big honor.”
Why the film crew picked this particular case in such as small town, Boyd wasn’t sure.
“They just told me they were looking at cases and trying to find something from all across the United States instead of concentrating on one place,” he said. “They even found one case from Texas where another father and son were defending an individual.”
When asked if he expected any other Hawkins Co. cases to get this kind of national attention in the future, he said “it would be a miracle.”
