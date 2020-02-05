ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Chapman, age 75, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital with her family at her side.
Brenda was born to Henry Bell and Myrtle Marshall on June 12, 1944. She graduated from Whitesburg High School. She was an avid reader and artist. She spent the majority of her life as a caregiver for the elderly and disabled. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Bell Marshall and wife, Myrtle; husband, Arthur E. Chapman; twin children, Brent and Kent Chapman; brothers, Tommy, James, Ronald and Donald Marshall; sisters, Betty Rokosky and Dixie Cowden; son-in-law, Junior Manis; and granddaughter Drama Manis.
She is survived by her sister, Tressia Crofoot (Larry); son, Terrance Vale (Adi); daughters, Brandy Manis, Marchel Fisher (Daniel); grandsons, Adam Vale (Becky), Chris Manis (Caity), Michael Williams, Andrew Vale, Brendan Ellis, Nicholas Fisher, Aiden Williams; great granddaughters, Madison Vale, Breelynn Vale and, as Brenda lovingly called her, "The Red Headed Step Child", Amy Chapman Dinsmore; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong best friend, Elsie Bowles.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., with Kevin Marshall officiating. Family and friends will meet at Creech's Chapel Cemetery at 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, February 8. The address to the cemetery is 1775 Needmore Road, Whitesburg, TN 37891.
If you wish in, lieu of flowers, please make donations to Healthwell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.