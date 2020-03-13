SNEEDVILLE — At their March 5, 2020 meeting, members of the Hancock Co. Board of Education discussed the need for the board to obtain the services of an attorney of record.
“I’m all for that,” BOE member Dennis Holt said, when Chairman Jack Mullins brought the agenda item to the table. “We’ve had them before. If anybody has any thoughts on who they want, I’d say we bring that up at the next meeting and vote on it.”
BOE member Freddie Mullins said he had looked up the board’s policy on the matter.
“We have a policy that says this board shall have, and brought out the word ‘shall’, have an attorney,” he said.
Chairman Mullins said he had called a few lawyers, with “one or two” expressing an interest, with another couple saying “it wasn’t worth it”.
Mullins said he doesn’t know what level of compensation an attorney would be looking for.
“But all of the other school boards in counties around us have an attorney,” he said.
Mullins asked the board to bring to the next meeting the name(s) of any interested lawyers.
“And we will try at that time to name somebody,” he said.
BOE member Jeff Stapleton suggested posting the job and taking bids for the professional service.
Another member said that he didn’t think the law requires the board to receive bids on such professional services.
Holt said that he had been in contact with Scott Raines, the attorney for the Hamblen Co. BOE, who has also represented the Hancock board in litigation in the past.
“He would charge us by the hour,” Holt said. “He’s been with their board in Hamblen County since back in the 1980s. I would feel good with him.”
Chairman Mullins said that he spoke to attorney John Marion and that he would also like to be considered.
“If you’ve got somebody, by the time we meet again at the next scheduled meeting, we will discuss it and try to appoint somebody,” he said, adding that any attorney that is interested in making a presentation to the board is welcome to “come by the meeting and say a word or two”.
That meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m.
The BOE has not had an attorney of record for many years, and has been urged by the Tennessee School Boards Association to obtain the services of a lawyer to advise it on legal matters that arise from time to time, and to handle such matters as preparing a contract for the new Director of Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.