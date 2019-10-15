Oct. 17
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center. Biscuits and coffee at 6 a.m. Jim Hageman will have the Program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Oct. 18
FUNDRAISER WALK FOR LEUKEMIA PATIENT EMMA DANIELS: Registration begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, Main Street, Bean Station. Vendors will be setup and a live band will perform. The walk will start at 8 p.m. followed by a Dance Off to Thriller at 9 p.m. Medic will be set up taking blood donations from 4-8 p.m. Participants receive a bracelet. Donation of $20 per person, $15 for children 9 and under for walk; $10 per person for dance-off. For more information email fundraiseremmagrace@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take-out available.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
FALL COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Robertson Creek Baptist Church, 144 Robertson Creek Rd., Bulls Gap, from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Donations only accepted, carry-out is available.
FALL FESTIVAL: Fudges Chapel Methodist Church, at 4 p.m. Good food, cake walks, auctions, special karaoke, music with Gary Lawson. Games for the children and hayrides.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Y ARD SALE: 310 Colonial Rd, from 7 a.m. until. Make a purchase and help Habitat finish a home. Antique accordion, ice box, cash registers, curio, secretary, jars, tables, chairs, occasion tables, bakers racks, shelving, cabinets, mailboxes, posts, and much more.
Oct. 20
80th ANNUAL HOMECOMING: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Guest speaker Bob Roberson. Banquet immediately following services.
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6 until 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by: Saint Henry Knights of Columbus Council 8860, at St. Henry Church, N Hwy 70, Rogersville, from 7 until 10 a.m. Adult $5 and Children age 6-10 $3. Children 5 and under free. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, and juice. Proceeds donated to Hawkins County charities.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
APPLE BUTTER STIR OFF: Church Hill Farmers Market. Everyone welcome. Pint jars $5.
Oct. 27
SINGING: with Cross Roads from Maryville, West View Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville, beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor, Dean Buell.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, at 9:00 a.m. Registration at 8:00 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, at 4:00 p.m. Served with lots of delicious sides, a large variety of homemade desserts and drinks. Music by Harlan County Grass at 5-7.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE: Cherokee’s Mountainside Theatre, 688 Drama Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719. Cost is $35 per person and $25 for 12 and under. Contact Cherokee Historical Association at 866-554-4557 or http://visitcherokeenc.com/events/detail/sleepy-hollow-experience8/
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: Mooresburg Elementary School, 9 a.m. All Veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 9
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Vendors and professional photographer will be present on day of the event. Proceeds will go to Little Lambs Nursery, to assist in purchasing items for ages newborns to 3 years old.
Nov. 10
SINGING: with The Lawson Family, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Nov. 12
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM, St. Clair Elementary School, 9 a.m. All veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.
PARK BOARD MEETING, Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, 6 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 19
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
