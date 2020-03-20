SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Commission last week gave its approval for County Mayor Thomas Harrison to pursue an application for a THDA home repair grant through the First Tennessee Development District.
“If we’re successful in getting that, it could help fix seven to maybe as many as 12 houses, depending on how much work a house needs,” Harrison said.
Whereas some houses may need only minor “fix ups”, others could need extensive, and much more costly repairs, he explained.
The last time the county was awarded such a grant, the state had excluded the repair of mobile homes. Harrison said that he is hopeful that the current round of funding will include trailers, “because that’s where the greatest need is in Hancock County”.
If a grant is approved, the county will advertise it in the newspaper and take applications.
However, last time there was some misunderstanding among some homeowners who could have benefitted from the grant but chose not to because of a state requirement that, in return for receiving the repair work, they would give to the state a “deed of trust” for a period of five to seven years that essentially worked as a “guarantee” that they would continue to live in the dwelling for that period of time and not sell it to profit from the repairs.
“We had several older citizens who were actually approved for repairs who turned them down because they said they had worked all their lives to own their home and land, free and clear, and didn’t want to give a deed of trust to the state because they were scared they would have to give up their land,” Harrison said.
But that, he said, is a THDA guideline.
“After so many years, that deed is released as long as they have lived there,” Harrison said. “The state has no interest in taking their property, its just a way of keeping people from getting these grants, getting their property fixed up, and then turning around and selling the house.”
In other matters at the March 9 meeting, the Commission:
• Approved routine budget amendments as presented;
• Heard a report from Sheriff Brad Brewer that his department brought in a total of $6,262.15 for the month of February;
• Discussed, but tabled until the April meeting to get more information on, an invoice for $191 from Treadway Vol. Fire Department for a basic firefighter 64 course taught there recently.
• Discussed two separate proposals from the Tenn. Dept. of Transportation regarding work that needs to be done on Hwy 63 at Newman’s Ridge.
Mayor Thomas Harrison said that one of the projects is an attempt to perform major repair work in a curve there, with the other project being toward the top of the ridge.
Both, he said, may affect some private property, but added that TDOT will not be “taking” anyone’s land.
“It needs it (the repair work),” Harrison said. “As they were in the process of repairing it, it fell in. They will visit with property owners and negotiate to buy whatever right-of-way they need. They won’t be taking anyone’s property.”
• Heard that the Jail has passed state inspection but still remains under a “plan of action” to correct certain deficiencies noted earlier, one of which is to replace an existing pane of ordinary glass inside the front entryway, which allows radio dispatchers to see anyone who enters the lobby, with bulletproof glass, and to install a service-mount door closure drawer whereby people in the lobby could drop paperwork or other materials that could be accessed by dispatchers without the radio handler having to physically allow the person into the radio control room. The cost of those two upgrades was said to be around $7,500, and the matter was tabled until a future meeting.
• Approved a letter of fiscal responsibility required each year for the county’s continued participation in the Tennessee “Three Star” Program, which allows local entities to possibly receive greater amounts of money through various state grants.
• Heard from First Congressional District candidate Nichole Williams, who told Commissioners that she is running for the U.S. Congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Phil Roe.
“I’m not a politician,” she said. “I’m a regular person who wants to protect our Constitution.”
Williams called herself a common-sense conservative and a“diehard Second Amendment” believer, and said that, without any apologies, she wants to see an end to abortions on demand.
“I’d love to go to DC and smack AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) up ‘side the head with a Bible on one side and the Constitution on the other,” she said, tongue-in-cheek.
• Discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world and what has been done in Hancock County to prepare for the eventuality that the disease will make its way into northeast Tennessee.
Joel Bowers, Executive Director of the Hancock Co. EMS, and Deputy Eric Scott with the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department, both said their departments are doing as much as possible to prepare.
Scott said that, if the pandemic worsens, the Jail may have to limit visitor access and potentially stop inmates’ work-release participation.
“Right now, we are primarily focusing on the prevention and awareness side of things,” he said.
“Most of the people who get COVID-19 don’t need to go to a hospital, they just need to stay at home,” Bowers said. “Only about 20 percent of those who get it need advanced medical care.”
• In a final matter, the Commission approved allowing the Sheriff’s work crew to mow all county-owned properties as soon as “grass cutting” season arrives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.