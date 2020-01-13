ROGERSVILLE — Jonathan Edward Ward, age 49, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Life Care Center, of Morristown,following an extended illness.
He attended First Christian Church of Rogersville.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Lovin Ward; maternal grandparents, Joe and Cassie Cochran Lovin; and paternal grandparents, George S. and Ruby Nell Bailey Ward.
He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Walls and husband, Austin, of Rogersville, and Hope Ann Ward, of Kannapolis, NC; parents, Kenneth "Wayne" and Karen Wood Ward, of Talbott; brother, Robert Ward and wife, Ellison, of Huntsville, AL; sister, Danielle Cate and husband, Steve, of Talbott, TN; uncle, Eddie Ward and wife, Tammy, of Rogersville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at noon in the funeral home chapel with Preacher Steve Newhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Dodson Creek Cemetery.
