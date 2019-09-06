ROGERSVILLE — Juana Huertas, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City in 1945, where she met her husband and raised her family. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1949.
In 1973 she and her husband became full time Bible Ministers. In 1991 they moved to East Tennessee and began to assist the Spanish-speaking community in learning Bible truths. Because of their efforts, there are now seven Spanish speaking congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in the region.
In her final years, she was a member of the Greeneville Spanish Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gernaro and Maria Rivera; husband, Israel Huertas; son, David Huertas; sisters, Lidia Rivera, Victoria "Viki" Conception, and Frances Ruiz; and brother, Narciso Rivera.
She enjoyed crocheting quilts, baby outfits, and table cloths for her friends and family. Her family and friends will always remember her warm smile. Her hospitality was marked by the scent of Puerto Rican food and coffee in her home.
Survivors include her loving children, Frankie Huertas and wife Blanca, Yvette Villa and husband Carlos, Israel "Sonny" Huertas and wife Darvella, and William "Willie" Huertas; sisters, Eusebia Carrascillo and Maria Owens and husband Jimmy; brothers, Gernaro Rivera and wife Gloria, and Angelo Rivera and wife Adele; 17 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Regency Drive in Surgoinsville. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Efrain Oviedo and Timothy Johnson officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow on Saturday in Hamblen Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Jehovah's Witnesses Worldwide Religious and Humanitarian Activities by visiting www.jw.org.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
