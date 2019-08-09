SNEEDVILLE — The Teen Outreach program — also known as TOP® — is an evidence-based positive youth development program that is being successfully replicated in communities across the country, creating positive outcomes for teens.
The program, which helps teens achieve educational success, develop healthy behaviors and relationships, and exhibit life and leadership skills, is returning for the 2019-20 school year to Hancock Co. Middle School.
TOP’s curriculum contains lessons on character building, team building, healthy relationships, healthy choices, bullying, alcohol/drug, and other risky behaviors intervention/prevention, and goal setting for a successful future.
Community service-learning is an integral part of the program. Based on the community’s need, students plan and carry out service-learning projects. These projects help and strengthen our community and have a positive effect on students. Students show an increase in many skills like communication, problem solving, decision making, critical thinking, leadership, and working well with others. Young people discover that they can make a difference and become more civically minded leading to the development of good character, good citizenship, and a sense of purpose. Often times community service-learning leads to self-discovery, self-confidence, and self-efficacy.
The TOP® Program believes in partnering with parents for better success. Events such as parent education training sessions called Coffee and Conversation are held regularly and features guest speakers presenting on a variety of issues facing today’s teens.
Topics presented in the past are: bullying prevention and keeping your child safe from human trafficking. Plans are underway for this year’s topics and will be posted soon. Opportunities for parents to volunteer and to enjoy fun activities with their teens are available. The program is free.
For more information on TOP or to enroll your child, contact Karen Gaby at 423-581-5420 or Kelsie Price at 423-307-4231.
The Teen Outreach Program (TOP®) is a project of Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc., in collaboration with Hancock County Schools.
TOP® is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
