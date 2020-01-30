MORRISTOWN — Inez G. Arnott, age 91, of Morristown, formerly of Rogersville, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Heritage Center of Morristown.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Morristown; and retired from the Hawkins Co. Board of Education after 42 years of service, 41 of those years being at Surgoinsville Elementary and Middle Schools.
Inez loved her flowers, her garden, and also loved to fish when she was able; as well as being an avid Lady Vols and Atlanta Braves fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Arnott, Jr.; parents, Kenneth and Tennie Gregg; brother, C.L. and his wife Aurelia Gregg; sister, Mable Gregg; and baby brother, Clarence Gregg.
Survivors include her daughter, Libby and husband Leroy Davis, with whom she made her home with for the past 25 years; granddaughter, Cherie and husband Chris Gray; grandson, Kenny and wife Dominique Davis; great-grandchildren, Caleb Gray, Callie Gray, Lance Davis, Luke Davis, Jake Davis, Sophie Davis, Camden Buckingham, and Brodie Buckingham.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Heritage Center for all of their care and support.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Alder Funeral Home, in Morristown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. John Carr and Rev. Kenny Davis officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, in Rogersville, for a 12:00 noon graveside service.
Serving as pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Arrangements are by Alder Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.