MURFREESBORO — A number of friends and family members of the late Phillip Beal made the trip to Murfreesboro on Saturday for the local radio station owner's induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.
The Aug. 3, 2019 ceremony and annual banquet was held at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center before a sold-out crowd of more than 350 people.
Along with Beal, other "Class of 2019" inductees included Ken Berryhill, Philip Gibbons, Bev Johnson, Gene Lovin, Larry Perry, financial advice giant Dave Ramsey, Donna Brake, Ott Devine and Jim Eikner.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Bob Kesling, "The Voice of the Vols".
Charlie Chase, the co-host of the syndicated "Crook and Chase" country music show and himself a member of the TRHOF, earlier summed up Beal's career and committment to the local community by saying, "Phillip was radio in Rogersville".
Chase, along with his wife, Karen, was among those who attended the ceremony, and is one of many whose own radio careers began at WRGS.
“He lived and breathed it (radio)," Chase said. "And that’s exactly why he is being honored, because of his commitment to his community through the radio station that is today still so very much a part of Hawkins County.”
Beal began his own career at the station as a teenager while it was owned by his father and two uncles. After graduation from ETSU, he began working for WJCW, in Johnson City, for a time in the late 1960s to the early 1970s.
In 1972 he "came home", bought out his family's interest, and operated the station for the next 42 years as owner, sportscaster, and on-the-air personality.
Beal passed away in December, 2015.
The station today is owned and operated by Debbie Beal.
