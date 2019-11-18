ROGERSVILLE — Joyce McBride Collins-Trent, age 81 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The Village at Allendale, in Kingsport.
She was a member of Carpenter's Chapel.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon D. Collins and James H. Trent, Sr.; parents, John W. and Mary Katherine McBride; sister, Bernice McBride; an infant brother; and brother, John D. McBride.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Cochran and husband, David of Greeneville; grandsons, Zachary Cochran and Blake Cochran; brother, Robert "Bobby" N. McBride and wife, Margaret of Morristown; sister-in-law, Wilma McBride of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Joyce's friends and the staff at The Village at Allendale.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville, with the funeral service to be conducted at 8 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Roger Dykes officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Courtney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Collins-Trent family.
