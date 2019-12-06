SNEEDVILLE — Barbara Jean Sizemore, age 83, of Sneedville, departed this life and gained her wings on November 24, 2019.
Barbara was a very loving person who had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. Barbara was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
She professed faith in Christ at a young age and was a member of Henard’s Chapel Church in Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and Rosa Babb; husband, Charles Broten Sizemore, Sr.; daughter, Linda Anderson; brothers, Henry, Landon, James and Carl; and sisters, Lydia, Ruby, Hassie, Daisy and Molly
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Sizemore; sons Charles Sizemore, Jr., and wife Rhonda, and Jerry Sizemore and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Alex Anderson, Mindy Anderson, Jodi Holt, Jerry Anderson II, Charlie Bell and husband, Shannon, Reagen Nichols and husband, Joshua, Emily King and husband, John, Donnie Sizemore and wife, Heather, Kayla Sizemore, Dylan Sizemore, Kesley Sizemore and Robert Hurley (Bub); great-grandchildren, Bella Anderson, Amarah Bennett, Landyn Holt, Moleigh Holt, Dawsyn Collins, Ryker Johnson, Kaisli Johnson, Sophie Lamb, Lacy Hurley, Greylin Nichols, Kinsley King, Axton King, Broten Sizemore, Haylee Teal, Michael Bell and Justin Bell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hancock Home Health Agency, Suncrest Hospice and Casey Johnson, PA.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating.
Interment was at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Sizemore-Rogers Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of arrangements.
