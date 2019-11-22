BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes music legend Doyle Lawson with his band Quicksilver to campus for their annual Christmas show on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Lawson and Quicksilver will perform at the Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
Lawson will perform beloved holiday and spiritual favorites as well as original works. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased online now at www.northeaststate.edu/BoxOffice or at the Box Office on campus.
Lawson and Quicksilver have nearly 40 albums to their credit. DLQ’s recent albums In Session and Burden Bearer were both nominated for Grammy Awards as Best Bluegrass Album of the Year for 2016 and 2017.
The current incarnation of Quicksilver features Josh Smith on dobro; Joe Dean vocals/banjo; Jake Vanover vocals/guitar; Jerry Cole; and Stephen Burwell on fiddle. Lawson and Quicksilver remain smoking hot on the Gospel and Bluegrass music scenes. DLQ won Vocal Group of the Year award for 2018 from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards ceremony.
Their newest release Live in Prague, Czech Republic brought the bluegrass sound to Europe. The album was recorded live in January at the Dlabacov Hall — Pyramida theatre before a sold-out crowd in Prague in the Czech Republic. Lawson and the band perform some of their previously recorded work, such as the hit “Little Girl,” the often-requested Gospel classic “On the Sea of Life” and the ever-popular “I’ll Be True While Your Gone”. The live album includes new arrangements of never-before recorded songs including “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” “Leaving On Her Mind,” and “Shenandoah Breakdown” among others.
For his contributions to cultural heritage as a musical trailblazer, Lawson received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006. Lawson was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012 at the Ryman Auditorium. He has won and been nominated for multiple awards including the IBMAs, Grammys, Dove Awards, Inspirational Country Music Association, and numerous other industry awards.
For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu/BoxOffice or call the Box Office at 423-354-5169.
