ROGERSVILLE — A two-vehicle collision on Thursday morning at what has been called Rogersville’s most dangerous intersection resulted in a Whitesburg woman being airlifted to a Johnson City hospital, and the driver of the rental truck allegedly responsible for the crash transported to a Kingsport facility for treatment.
The Jan. 2, 2020 mishap occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and US11W about 7:52 a.m.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Bean Station resident Jessie Lee Killion, 35, was attempting to drive an Enterprise rental truck from the West Main Street intersection onto US11W when he reportedly pulled into the path of a northbound 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Jackie D. Gulliver, 46, of Whitesburg.
The car, which was struck on its passenger side, was a total loss.
A passenger in the truck, Kiley McWhirter, was not injured.
The truck driver, Killion, who was also listed as an injury, was transported to Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Killion was cited for Failure to Yield, the Trooper's report states.
According to unconfirmed reports from persons on the scene, neither injury appeared to be life-threatening.
Among those agencies responding to the accident were Rogersville Police and Fire departments, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. EMA, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, WINGS Air Rescue, and THP troopers.
The West Main Street / US11W intersection has been the site of several fatal crashes in recent years, along with numerous other non-fatal collisions.
