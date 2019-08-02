MOUNT CARMEL — The mood was tense as the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on the evening of July 25, 2019. In addition to their regular business, the BMA also discussed alderman Steven McClain’s proposal to eliminate the city manager position currently held by Mike Housewright.
When the board had finished discussing its regularly scheduled business, McClain publicly expressed his frustration with Housewright.
“A lot of people are not happy with the city manager, and I’m one of them,” McClain said, looking directly at Housewright.
He went on to claim that he found out after the annual Mt. Carmel Block Party, “that Public Works was sent home.”
“This is their busiest time of year,” McClain said, still seemingly speaking to Housewright. “They’re over three weeks behind on mowing, and you sent them home with pay. I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree with the mess that’s made down here in the court room. That’s inexperience. That’s somebody trying to do something, and they don’t know what they’re doing.”
Housewright did not respond to McClain’s accusations at the time.
“We had a fire truck that got totaled, and all I got was a text message or email saying ‘we had a fire truck that was totaled,’” McClain continued. “We had a fire chief that quit, and, according to the email I got, he had a choice to either quit or resign. I know nothing about it other than that. We’ve asked for a lot of things in our workshops to be put on our agenda, and they’ve yet to hit the paper.”
He went on to give examples.
“I’d like to make a motion to eliminate the manager position and for the authority of that position to go to the board as a whole,” he said.
City attorney John Pevy explained the BMA could not pursue McClain’s motion or vote on it during that meeting, as it was not on the agenda and the public did not have adequate notice.
“Then let’s put that on the agenda for next month and the month after,” McClain responded.
McClain also claimed that, according to the BMA’s charter, the board was not correctly appointing new department heads or replacements.
“I think you’re doing a poor job,” he said to Housewright.
Housewright later told the Review, “I believe we’ve got a lot of work to do in Mt. Carmel. We’ve accomplished a lot. It’s still a relatively new transition to city management, and it’s just a very difficult one.”
City Manager position again a point of contention
The City of Mt. Carmel only transitioned to city management in 2016 from a strong mayor. Housewright is the first full-time City Manager since this transition.
This is not the first time that the existence of the City Manager position has been a point of contention for the BMA, however.
Back in April of 2018, the board voted on a motion made by Jones to fire Housewright. The motion was defeated and Housewright was not fired. This came when Jones wrongly blamed Housewright for the city’s $800,000 budget deficit, though it was later found that the deficit could be traced to decisions that were made before Housewright assumed the position in November of 2017.
The meeting began on a positive note
Though it eventually turned sour, the meeting actually began on a positive note, as a visitor to the meeting stood and announced his appreciation for those who worked to host this year’s annual Mt. Carmel Block Party, which took place on Saturday, July 6.
“Everyone is bragging on our block party this year,” the visitor said. “Everyone was dancing and having fun. I just hope we can do it again next year because this brings in a lot of people to our city.”
Alderman Pat Stilwell agreed.
“We did have a good block party,” Stilwell said. “We had a lot of people who put a lot of work into it.”
Potential cuts to sick days for Mt. Carmel city employees
In regard to business discussed at June’s meeting, the BMA voted unanimously in favor of removing the gender quota requirements from for the Mt. Carmel Library Board.
“[This ordinance] is basically taking the male and female gender requirements out of the board,” Mayor Chris Jones said.
Housewright told the Review that there was a general uncertainty about the legality of these gender quotas in the first place.
He went on to explain, “On a committee or something of that nature, you want to make sure that you are building a committee based on people who have the best interest of the library at hand and can bring resources and dedicate time to the library. You want to do that without consideration to gender.”
The BMA also voted unanimously in favor of accepting Detroit Salt Company’s bid to provide the salt the city will use on the roads this winter.
For new business, the BMA discussed a resolution allowing the city to take part in the Safety Partners Grant program through Public Entity Partners. According to the website for Public Entity Partners, this particular grant would provide 50 percent of the cost towards “employee safety devices, equipment and safety education/training.”
The board voted unanimously to adopt this resolution and plans to use the grant to purchase two new tasers for the Mt. Carmel Police Department.
“This will be another tool to put in our toolbox,” MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. said. “Every little bit helps.”
Alderman Gilliam also asked Lunsford about adding “In God We Trust” and police striping onto each police car owned by the city. According to Gilliam, he and Jones made a motion last September for these details to be added to the cars and was angry that it had not been done.
He also brought up a topic that will likely be a point of much discussion in future BMA meetings.
“Everybody who works for Mt. Carmel is on 26 pay periods per year, which means they get two days off per month,” Gilliam said. “My motion is that we’re going to go to one day per month or four hours per pay period. Gate City only gets four hours. The Federal Government and post office get four hours per pay period.”
He asked that this topic be put on the agenda for the August meeting.
