ROGERSVILLE — Each year, libraries in Hawkins County add thousands of new books, DVDs, and other materials to their collections. Without procedures in place to discard outdated or unused items, the libraries would run out of room.
The process is called ‘weeding’ in library jargon and is part of Collection Development, which is the bigger picture of adding and removing items in a library. There are systems in place to identify which items to add or remove. For instance, if particular books or materials are not checked out of the library for a specific period of time, they are taken off the shelf to make room for new items. When items are removed from the library, they may be sold at books sales, given away for free, or used in other ways.
Recently, H.B. Stamps Memorial Library decided to put the unused books and materials to good use. When Library Manager Melissa Montgomery weeded the library’s collection, she found there was a way to recycle those books and materials by donating them to local non-profit organizations and schools. The library wanted to find a meaningful way to recycle those items, and by supplying local schools and non-profit organizations with them, Montgomery and the employees at H.B. Stamps were able to give back to the community.
Through the efforts and ideas of the library employees and other individuals, an avenue opened up for that to happen. Montgomery stated, “We wish we had shelf space and room for every book ever published, but we don’t. So, we have to weed out books and other items on occasion. The fact that we are able to share these items and provide resources for others who need them is an awesome way to know they will still be used and enjoyed.”
Hawkins County Libraries offer books, audio books, DVDs, free wi-fi, notary, and other services. The H.B. Stamps Memorial Library also offers a genealogy room, a mystery book club for adults, a teen book club, and story time for children with various seasonal activities. For the past two years under Montgomery’s leadership, circulation at H.B. Stamps increased and over 3,400 new items were added. For more information on H.B. Stamps Library or the services and events offered, contact them at hbslib@gmail.com , 423-272-8710, www.hawkinslibraries.org, or stop by 407 East Main Street Suite 1 and get yourself a library card.
