KINGSPORT — Thanks to fast police work and a clerk with an eye for detail, barely 10 minutes after he allegedly held up a Kingsport gas station Thursday evening, a Church Hill man was under arrest for aggravted robbery.
On November 21, 2019, around 8:45 p.m., Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Spirit Gas Station, located at 1300 East Stone Drive.
While officers were still en-route to the scene, Kingsport Central Dispatch received a follow-up call from the store clerk confirming that there had, in fact, been a robbery.
The clerk informed officers that the suspect had indicated that he had a gun and had stolen the entire cash drawer from the register along with an undisclosed amount of money.
The clerk also provided officers with a detailed description of what turned out to be a blue 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle, complete with a partial license plate number, in which the suspect fled.
Within less than 10 minutes of the initial hold-up alarm, an alert KPD patrol officer spotted the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop on North Eastman Road at the intersection of Stadium Court.
As a result of that traffic stop, the suspect, Reggie L. Evans, 42, of Conant Road, Church Hill, was successfully taken into custody without incident.
The stolen cash register drawer was subsequently recovered from his vehicle.
He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where as of Friday morning, he remained confined pending arraignment.
