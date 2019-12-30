ROGERSVILLE — A 16-year-old Rogersville boy who went missing on Dec. 28 was found deceased in a pond near his residence on Leland Drive in the Burem Road area.
Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office released the following information: Missing Juvenile Seanquvias Maurice Howard (Sean) has been located near his residence on LeLand Drive, Rogersville. He was found deceased in a pond by a family member. No foul play is expected, he is being sent to the Quillen College of Medicine for Autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death. No other information or details are available at this time.
This came just hours after the Sheriff's office sent out a press release asking for the public's help in locating the missing juvenile.
Sean was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, on Leland Drive, in Rogersville, in the Burem Road area. He walked away from his residence and was last seen wearing a blue ROTC hoodie, with ‘Navy’ on the back, jeans, red Jordan shoes, carrying a red backpack and a fishing pole.
Sean's family was concerned because he had a medical history of seizures and left home without his medication.
The Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office will release more information when it becomes available.
