SNEEDVILLE — Debra Mae Seal Hopkins, age 59, left her earthly body and arrived at her heavenly home on April 9, 2020.
She was born on Feb 17, 1961, and was a life-long resident of Sneedville.
She recognized and accepted Jesus into her life at a young age, and later became a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church.
She was a graduate of Hancock County High School Class of 1978 and married her high school sweetheart in 1979. Her giving heart was evident in all she did, and she used this gift to work as a Dental Assistant and CNA.
Everyone who knew Debby knew how deeply she loved and cared for others, especially her family. She radiated warmth, just like her mother, and when she hugged you, you could feel the love from deep in her soul.
Debby grew up in Chinquapin with her parents, big brother, and a host of cousins. She was then blessed with a little sister who became her lifelong best friend. She treasured her children more than her heart could hold and her grandchildren were the lights of her life. The love she shared with her husband was unconditional and envied by all who knew them.
She loved animals and never met a stray that she wouldn’t try to make her own.
Debby’s faith was always apparent, and there was not a doubt in her mind she would be reunited in Heaven with her beloved son, Marty, Jr. She will also celebrate with her dear parents, Hope and Emmet Seal, father in law Jack, and nephew David Lee who preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her lifelong love, husband, Marty;
resilient and cherished daughter, Sarah (Jeff Seal); grandchildren, Bryson, Emmalin, and Declan; brother; Donnie (Nancy) Seal; sister, Angie (Ron) Sims; and mother in law, Glenda.
She will also be greatly missed by her many brother- and sister-in-laws with whom she was very close.
Her many nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews will forever hold their Aunt Deb dear to their hearts and remember the pet names and love she had for them all.
Memorial services will be held at a date to be announced later.
The family expresses their genuine thanks for all the kind words and condolences. Although our hearts will forever miss her, we take comfort in knowing she is in the arms of Jesus with her Roo.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, served the Hopkins family.
