CHURCH HILL — The drivers of two vehicles that were involved in a crash on Carters Valley Road late Saturday evening were both arrested and charged with DUI, along with a laundry list of other offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in reports that he was dispatched to a location on Carters Valley Road about 11:09 p.m., on Jan. 25, 2020, to investigate the crash.
There, he found Jimmy Hurst, 68, of Morningstar Road, driving a red 1996 Ford Ranger, and Garod Ivan Woods, 22, of Gray Lane, driving a silver 2002 Pontiac SE1.
Jones said that, after an investigation, it was determined that both vehicles failed to stay within their lane of travel and struck each other in the center of the roadway.
Jones said that upon arrival, he saw the Ford off in a field with heavy damage, and the Pontiac with heavy damage on its left side.
Upon making contact with Hurst, Jones said he could smell “a faint odor of alcohol coming from him”.
The deputy asked if Hurst has consumed any alcohol today, to which the driver replied that he had “consumed a beer prior in the day”.
“I observed in plain view an open container of beer within arm’s reach of Mr. Hurst,” Jones’ report continues.
Hurst was asked to step out of the vehicle and agreed to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests to determine if he was safe to drive. He participated in one test but then refused to continue, Jones said.
A search of Hurst turned up a black container with 13 pills, believed to be Buprenorphine. A search of the vehicle revealed a small bag of a green, leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, and a small pipe in the passenger-side floor.
Jones also found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun behind the driver’s seat.
Hurst consented to a voluntary blood draw to determine the alcohol content, if any, in his system, and was transported to Hawkins Co. EMS Station #5 for that test to be performed.
Upon arrival, as Hurst was getting out of the patrol car, Jones noticed a “clear baggie with a white substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine” where the suspect had been seated.
Hurst’s vehicle was towed by Skelton’s Towing service.
In speaking with Woods, Jones said he observed the man to have “pinpoint pupils and was very slow in his responses to my questions”.
Woods admitted to the deputy that he has “smoked marijuana” prior to the crash.
Woods consented to a series of standardized field sobriety tests to determine if he was safe to drive, but Jones noted that he had “difficulty in following instructions” during one of the tests.
During the “walk and turn” test, Woods “could not keep his balance”, the report continues, and failed to successfully complete several others.
At that point, Woods consented to a voluntary blood draw to determine the alcohol content, if any, in his system. He was transported to Hawkins Co. EMS Station #5 where the test was performed.
Woods was then transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was searched. During that search, Cpl. Daniel Adkins located a small clear baggie with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Woods’ vehicle was also towed by Skelton’s Towing.
Hurst was charged with:
• Due care;
• Driving under the influence;
• Open container violation;
• Possession of a handgun while intoxicated;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance; and,
• Financial responsibility violation.
Woods was charged with:
• Due care;
• Driving under the influence;
• Financial responsibility;
• Introduction into a penal facility;
• Possession of methamphetamine; and,
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine.
Both cases were set for an initial hearing in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on Jan. 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.