How many of our nation’s military leaders seek the Lord’s direction and help? The past administration initiated banning anything Christian. A Bible verse on a desk, praying in Jesus’ name or counseling with biblical truth was punished. Although some unconstitutional policies were reversed, many military personnel are still discriminating against Christians. This is ominous because “the nation or kingdom that will not serve [the Lord] will perish; it will be utterly ruined” (Isaiah 60:12). Yet, God blesses those who serve Him.
The Bible reveals how God interacted with leaders, nations, and ordinary people who obeyed Him. The Lord told Abram, “I am your shield, your very great reward” (Genesis 15:1) and blessed him in every way (24:1). God addressed Moses and Israel, “I am the Lord your God” and then proved it by providing for their needs and giving them victories in wars (Exodus 20:1).
Moses stood on a hill with the staff of God (representing God’s presence to Israel) in his hands when Israel fought the Amalekites. Whenever Moses’ hands and staff were raised, Israel prevailed. Consequently, Joshua and the Israelites conquered their enemy (Exodus 17).
David didn’t have an intercessor like Moses, but prayed for God’s direction before going into battle. He obeyed God’s words and never lost. He became “powerful because the Lord Almighty was with him” (1 Chronicles 11:9). David trained “mighty men” whom the Lord also blessed.
God told Gideon to use only 300 men to fight the Midianite army because He wanted His people to trust in His power and not their own strength. Israel was victorious for God guided the Midianites to turn on each other with their swords, and whoever was left, fled (Judges 7).
When three nations combined to make war with Israel, King Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah came together to seek help from the Lord. Jehoshaphat led the nation in prayer and fasting, and the Lord answered. He claimed the battle was His and caused the vast army to slaughter each other. When Judah arrived, they encountered only dead bodies (2 Chronicles 20:2-26).
What do we learn from these events? Prayer and serving God dovetail together to bring victory. The Lord desires His people to trust and obey Him, and praise Him for His help.
God’s principles haven’t changed and He’s still sovereign. He is no less active today than He was in biblical history. “The Lord foils the plans of the nations; he thwarts the purposes of the peoples” (Psalm 33:10). He decides which nations will have victory or defeat (Proverbs 21:31). In this past decade, Palestinians have complained that their rockets change direction when launched into Israel. A gigantic sandstorm blinded Israel’s enemies from seeing across the border. And America’s “mighty men” have succeeded in dangerous missions.
The fiercest battle occurring is the world’s spiritual war. All wars originate with Satan and he fights dirty. There’s no recognition of the Geneva Convention by him or by those who serve him. Only with God can one defeat Satan when he attacks. Jesus’ followers have witnessed that “the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen and protect you from the evil one” (2 Thessalonians 3:3).
In any war, soldiers need the Lord’s help. We fight back against those who strive to prohibit Christianity in America. We protect the right of free speech, praying in Jesus’ name, reading Scripture, and obeying God’s standards of morality in our lives.
Jesus is our mighty intercessor (Hebrews 7:25; John 17:9). He invites all who are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country to accept His sacrifice for all sin. By making Jesus one’s personal Lord and Savior, death loses its sting because life with Him after death is much better than life on earth. “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (Revelation 21:4).
The best soldiers do not fear death. Possessing the indwelt Holy Spirit helps believers in every situation, especially coping with repercussions from prolonged battle. Every enlisted person must have the freedom to pray and obey God. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). History has already proven this formula of success.
