ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Heritage Association will be hosting their second “Music Monday” celebration at Crockett Springs Park on Monday, Oct. 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
As the Review reported within “A NEW VISITOR IN TOWN: What does William Clark’s 1809 stay at Rogers Tavern mean for Rogersville?” the RHA began the first Music Monday as a way to help fund the restoration of the historic Rogers Tavern. Though Music Monday events are free to attend, the RHA will gratefully accept donations towards this cause.
String Break, a local duo that plays classic rock, country and original songs, played at the first Music Monday and will be back again as the 5:30 p.m. opener for the Oct. 7 event.
High Lonesome Senate, Walters State Community College’s performing bluegrass ensemble, will be the event’s headliner.
The current lineup includes art major Laree McMurray of Church Hill on fiddle, general studies major Ryan Henard of Rogersville on mandolin, agriculture major Riley Denton of Jefferson City on banjo and dobro, history major Corey Kapnick of Morristown on bass, and their instructor and Dean of Humanities Chip McLain on guitar. McClain, too, who is also from Rogersville, performed at the first Music Monday.
“The vocal trio of McMurray, Henard, and McLain offers a real treat with this year’s band, and acapella numbers adding Denton’s bass vocal to the quartet are crowd favorites,” reads the band’s biography. “Having played all across Walters State’s ten-county service area, the group has steadily become a regional favorite since their first shows in 2013. Past highlight performances for the band include opening for bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson at Greeneville’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center, competing in SPBGMA’s 2019 International Band Competition, and serving as the host band for the Hawkins County Best of the Best Awards in 2018 and 2019.”
The band released their first album, “Cotton Candy Skies,” last September, and their second, and newest release, “Split Decision,” will be available for purchase at Music Monday.
