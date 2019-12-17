CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office earlier on Tuesday had asked for the assistance of the news media in getting out the word about a woman's body which was found on the side of Tranbarger Road, near Church Hill, on Monday.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that, thanks to the media's help, that person has now been identified but because the case is a "serious ongoing investigation", that name nor any other details will be released at this time.
Lawson said his office received a call about 8:31 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019, in reference to a female laying on the side of the road who was not breathing.
“Upon arrival of Hawkins County EMS, it was determined the white female was deceased,” Lawson said.
The body was transported to the Quillen College of Medicine to determine the cause of death.
The woman had a large tattoo on her back left shoulder of an American Flag with a cross in center. On top of the tattoo was inscribed “God Bless You All” and “Love Papa 4-30-45 to 8-2-14” under the tattoo.
If anyone has any information on the case, please contact the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.
