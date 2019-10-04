“Entitlement” pride is feeling so privileged that even in the process of being helped, one is ungrateful and perhaps insulted. Naaman was an example of this type of pride (2 Kings 5:1-18). He was an army commander and highly regarded because the Lord gave victory to Aram through him. But he had leprosy.
A captive Israelite girl told Naaman’s wife about God’s prophet Elisha who could perform miracles. This led to the king of Aram sending Naaman not to the prophet, but to Israel’s King Joram with a letter and riches to buy healing services. Did Aram’s king think that miracles could be purchased? Joram thought it was a trap and tore his robes.
Elisha heard about that incident and sent a message to have Naaman come to him. Elisha’s purposeful message was so Naaman “will know that there is a prophet in Israel.” Why didn’t Joram think of Elisha when reading the letter? Perhaps Elisha was revealing his identity to Israel’s king, too.
Naaman, with his entourage, went to the prophet’s house. Elisha didn’t come out to meet the distinguished pagan official, but sent a messenger telling him to wash himself in the Jordan River seven times and his flesh would be restored. Feeling insulted, Naaman left angry. He had prestige in Aram and traveled with riches and the king’s letter; yet, this prophet didn’t even come out to meet him. Furthermore, he was told he had to do something to get his healing instead of Elisha calling on his God, waving his hand over him, and curing him. The livid commander refused to be undignified by repeatedly dipping himself in Israel’s dirty river. However, he relented when his servants redirected his focus to his desired healing.
Elisha stayed out of Naaman’s sight on purpose. By sending a message requiring an act of obedience, Naaman would have to obey the word of the Lord’s prophet for healing. Although washings were practiced as a purification rite and the number seven symbolized completeness, the dirty Jordan River could not be connected to Naaman’s healing. Neither Elisha nor the water were responsible for Naaman’s miracle, only the God of Israel.
Naaman’s pride almost prevented him from receiving God’s goodness and healing. He didn’t want to humble himself to enter Jordan’s muddy waters, but when he did as he was told, he was not only cured, but given the skin of a young boy. The commander was changed on the outside, and consequently the inside, too.
After Naaman experienced God’s gracious miracle, he returned to speak to Elisha. He now called himself Elisha’s servant — a humble step down from sitting upon a chariot and expecting the prophet’s compliance. Naaman had previously referred to the Lord as Elisha’s God, but now he confessed there was no God in the world except in Israel. He would “never again make burnt offerings and sacrifices to any other god but the Lord” (2 Kings 5:17). Naaman even asked for forgiveness for having to eventually bow down in the Rimmon temple with the king on his arm. This revealed his confession being sincere. And God blessed someone outside His covenant nation for humbling himself and obeying His message.
Naaman transformed from pride and anger to God’s way of humility, gratitude, and praise. Do you need to be humbled in some way in order to receive God’s goodness? When you accept God’s principles and follow them, God’s love and grace will also transform you.
Jesus was baptized in the Jordan; that river wasn’t too dirty for the Lord of lords and King of kings. He humbled Himself by being made in human likeness to experience death on a cross for mankind (Philippians 2:5-11). The apostles urged believers to be washed of their sins and baptized with the Spirit (Acts1:5, 22:16; Titus 3:5). Are you too proud to ask for God’s forgiveness and the cleansing of your soul? What is keeping you from submitting to the Lord of the universe and humbly obeying Him? The benefits of doing so far outweigh anything this world has to offer.
