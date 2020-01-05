ROGERSVILLE — James Barlow Price, age 95, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Friday January 3, 2020. Barlow was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and worked 38 years for Enka, Lowland (BASF). He was a member of Prices Grove Missionary Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Rogersville. He loved and worked on vintage cars. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Brooks Price; grandson, Joshua Allen Bullington; his parents, Della Stewart Price and Taylor Price; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Price (Adrian Grubb), Hiram "Poss" Price (Vivian Gladson), Bleve "Bud" Price, Ronnie Price (Brenda Hilton).
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathie Price Parrott and husband John, Beckie Price Livesay and husband Larry; grandchildren, Jeremy Parrott and wife Heather, Lori Parrott Smith and husband Greg; great-grandchildren, Drew Parrott, Aiden Smith, Paxton Parrott, and Kara Smith. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Faye Jones Price (Bud); several nieces, nephews, and friends. Special caregivers, Dr. Frank and Karen Ellis and special helper, Brandon Price.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at Heritage Rehab and Morristown-Hamblen Hospital CCU.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m., with Rev. John Parrott and Rev. Larry Parrott officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.