ROGERSVILLE — Thomas A Stone, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home.
He was a father, grandfather, brother, spouse, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Stone; father, James Stone; son, Richard Stone; sister, Julie Stone; brother, James Stone.
Thomas is survived by his loving daughters, Julie Anne Watts (Kevin) and Angela Katherine Shattuck (Travis) and their mother, Sue Watts; grandchildren, Clayton, Brooke, Khloe, Tristan, Henry and Lukas; spouse, Karen Cyr; brothers, Samuel Stone, Tim " Noodle " Stone, Jeff Stone; sisters, Shirley Flanerty and Millie Thomas (Donnie); several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held by family, and for information please contact 423-293-5803.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com/.
