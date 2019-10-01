BULLS GAP — The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap will be offering a country Italian themed spaghetti dinner at the Bulls Gap Community Center for its first Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser to raise money for local children’s projects.
In its first year, the Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap will offer spaghetti, salad, drinks and dessert for $10 per person at the door from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 26 at the Bulls Gap Community Center (for those who have not already purchased tickets).
“We know kids need Kiwanis, in our community and around the world,” said Kim Davis, Vice President of the Kiwanis of Bulls Gap Club and Chair of the Spaghetti Supper Committee. “This is our first event and this is about the opportunity to invest in our community’s children with funds raised from this event. We hope that it will become an annual tradition, along with our partners, Apex Bank, Artistic Printers, Barrette Outdoor Living, Bulls Gap Drugs, Campbell’s Hometown Pharmacy, Food City, and The Rogersville Review.”
The fundraiser provides resources for club projects such as shoes, socks, hygiene items for local schools and a bike rodeo we hope to put on in the spring. “In an era of municipal and school budget cuts, our club can step in and provide the necessary elements for children to thrive, prosper and grow,” said Kim Davis. “Who knew eating spaghetti could help so many children?”
The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available at BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com or by joining the bi-monthly meeting at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the Archie Campbell Museum Complex Meeting Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.