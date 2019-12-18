ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man who was sought for a previous aggravated assault earned himself another warrant and a trip to the Hawkins Co. Jail last week after he allegedly shot a Greeneville man — reportedly the father of his girlfriend — in the head with a BB gun.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Cpl. Michael Godsey said that about 12:32 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019, he responded to an address on Beech Creek Road to investigate a call that a man had been shot in the head.
Before Godsey could arrive at the location, he said in a report, Deputies Billy Begley and Hunter Lamons were first on the scene, and made contact with the complainant, who said that he went to a residence on Light Road to pick up his daughter when Michael Brandon Dykes came outside.
Dykes told deputies that his girlfriend’s father (the complainant) stated that he wasn’t looking for his daughter, but was instead looking for Dykes, and said, “I have something for you”. The complainant, Dykes said, was holding a large knife. Because of that, Dykes told deputies he went inside, got a BB gun and shot the complainant, “because of the knife and being threatened”.
Godsey said there was a mark on the head of the complainant where he was apparently hit by the BB.
The complainant told deputies that he had showed up at the residence to look for his daughter and that’s when Dykes walked outside, said that “he had something for him and that was when he was shot in the head”, Godsey’s report states.
Dykes was told that because he retreated into the house to retrieve the BB gun, he was under arrest for aggravated assault.
A check of Dykes’ revealed that he was also wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Hawkins County for another aggravated assault charge.
He was transported to the Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
