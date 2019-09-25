Public Affairs Officer
ROGERSVILLE — On September 14, 2019, Cherokee High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competed in the eighth annual Duck Island Orienteering meet.
The Duck Island meet is open to JROTC cadets who have never competed in orienteering before.
Orienteering is a sport that can be completed by anyone. This ancient sport originated in the 19th century in Sweden, where it originated as a military training exercise. The term “orienteering” was first used in 1886 at a Swedish Military Academy. The meaning was the crossing of unknown land with the aid of a map and compass.
Although orienteering strongly relies on one’s athletic ability, a participant must be able to use the items provided to find his or her way around the surrounding area. A participant might have the fastest time on the course, but without having the ability to accurately locate points, he or she will most definitely lose every orienteering competition.
Duck Island’s orienteering course consists of seventeen markers spread across a map. In order for each cadet to show that he or she had correctly identified each marker, a hole punch was attached to each individual marker for the cadet to mark on a scorecard. For each point that was incorrectly marked on his or her scorecard, a fifteen minute penalty was added. Any participant who marked three or more points wrong on the scorecard was disqualified from the competition.
A trophy was awarded to the three overall male and female categories.
Cherokee’s males placed 2nd overall, which consisted of cadets Dakota Bingham, Darrick Carroll, Jacob Clark, Tucker Houck, Dakota Lacy, Nathaniel Littleton, Dustin Mayes, Joshua McClellan, Eric Tucker, David Weaver, Chayce White, and Noah Eidson.
In individual males, Cadet David Weaver placed 2nd overall.
Cherokee’s females placed 1st overall, which consisted of cadets Kaitlyn Bare, Sadie Baxley, Jennifer Kiser, Taylor Lawson, Rhiannon Lowder, Keirsten Ramsey, and Dakota Waller.
In individual females, cadet Taylor Lawson placed 1st overall and Cadet Jennifer Kiser placed 2nd overall.
This year’s commander who attended Duck Island was Josie Roten, who has competed in previous years.
