ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County 4-H recently held a Photo Contest within the various 4-H clubs of Hawkins County. Those who participated were: Bella Smith (CHES), Aiden Worley (SES), Shelby Helton (RCS), Lacy Collier (CHS), Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool), Makayla Barley (CHIS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Chloe Fritts (SES), Sierra Navarro (Carters Valley), Grayson Hughes (Bulls Gap), Anna Claire Catron (RCS), Billy Wallen (McPheters Bend), Colin Fugate (RMS), Jocelyn Waldron (CHIS), Aubrey Fleenor (RCS), Lauren Gillespie (SMS), Tanner Adams (CHIS), Bella Catron (RCS), Makenzie Plummer (McPheters Bend), Kendra Fields (RCS), Carlie Justice (CHIS), Ayden Harville (RCS), Alayna Presnell (CHIS), and Ailin DeJesus (RCS). Those receiving blue awards were: Anna Claire Catron, Alayna Presnell, Bella Catron, Chadd Carpenter, and Lacy Collier. The Overall Grand Prize Winner was Grayson Hughes. Congratulations to all participants!
