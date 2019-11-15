SNEEDVILLE — Project Director Miranda Russell appeared before the Hancock Co. Commission on Monday evening and spoke enthusiastically about two grants that have been received, and also asked the board for a small amount of financial support that will help her group to provide even more opportunities for children, youth, and adults n the county.
“We received two grants through the Tennessee Arts Commission that we are very excited to tell you about,” Russell said.
The first, an Arts Education Community Learning grant, is funding the Hancock County Heroes Project, and is really important, she said, because it records “the identity of Hancock County and reminds us of who we are”.
“We hear so many negatives about Hancock County when we’re out and about, so this project is something we are really proud of because it focuses on the good things about our county, the people who are Hancock County,” she said.
The Hancock Heroes Project seeks contributions from all ages and sectors of the community that explore these questions: “Who is your Hancock County hero?”, and, “what does his or her life teach us?”
Each “hero” nominee must be a living person who currently resides in Hancock County or lived here at some point in the past.
A total of 12 will be chosen.
Anyone may nominate a community hero and, if chosen, the story will be recorded in both a written narrative, with a professionally made portrait, and published in book form at the end of the project sometime next year.
Examples of heroes could be persons who are a visionary, caretaker, hoper, encourager, giver, or listener. He/she could be someone who is an empathizer, peacemaker, reconciler, forgiver, embracer, helper, creator … someone who is fearless, who perseveres in the face of extreme hardship or loss, someone who cooperates or who is a lifesaver. Other candidates would be those who have overcome great adversity, who have survived … heroes who are gentle, kind, quiet, and those who fight for justice.
Persons nominated as a Hancock County Hero may exhibit qualities such as humility, vision, love, faith, bravery, fearlessness, respect, tolerance, consideration, service, kindness, honesty, helpfulness, optimism, strength, hope, gratitude, thankfulness, generosity, determination, grit and wisdom, just to mention a few.
Students and adults alike may nominate a person, she said.
Russell brought with her a large framed exhibit containing the first “Hero” story and portrait.
Those framed exhibits will be placed on public display at the Courthouse and local schools for all to enjoy.
A second grant provided $5,000 that is being used to offer dance lessons to children from pre-school through high school in Hancock County’s after-school program.
Currently, 30 students are enrolled in those classes, said Russell, who previously operated a dance studio in Sneedville for seven years.
Russell asked the board for two $500 appropriations, one which would be used to hold a summertime event and dinner, so that the 12 “Heroes” can see their portraits, and the other to take one of those “Hero” stories and turn it into a stage play for a “Junior Theatre” project.
The second $500 donation would help to provide costumes for those students whose parents cannot afford them, she said.
“If successful enough, we would love to travel to area schools outside our county with that and maybe also involve our dancers,” she said. “It’s really great opportunities for our children to become involved in the arts.”
Russell said that proceeds from sales of the “Heroes” book will be used to perpetuate that program.
“Money we receive from dance recitals will stay with that program, too,” she said.
County Mayor Thomas Harrison and several members of the Commission complimented Russell for her efforts and leadership.
“You are my hero,” Harrison said.
The Commission voted unanimously to grant the two $500 donations as requested.
Hero submission process and guidelinesNominations for a Hancock County Hero may be submitted by email or in person.
This nomination should include a short essay or story describing your hero or a drawing to represent your hero.
Project directors will review submissions and notify nominators if they are invited to complete the story with the help of the project’s Hero Class.
The nominators will receive instruction and mentoring in biographical storytelling in order to tell the perfect story about their heroes. These nominators may write the stories themselves, or they can have the alternate opportunity to be paired with a writer who will record the story and create the biography.
A professional photographer will then arrange to make portraits of the selected heroes.
Stories may be submitted to either of the following persons:
Miranda Russell, Project Director, hancockcountyarts@yahoo.com; or
Danita Dodson, Literary Director, danita.dodson@hcsk12.com.
Colby Collins is the Photography Director.
