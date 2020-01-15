After 14 months protesting the state-creation of a medical monopoly with the last 257 days being spent outside Holston Valley Medical Center, the Rally for the Valley Peaceful Protest has decided to focus its efforts in a grass roots movement to establish a Hospital Authority.
Our presence over the last 257 days has been incredibly beneficial to increasing awareness to the issues resulting from the downgrades and eliminations to services by Ballad Health.
Our protest efforts have brought local, regional, national attention to our region with articles appearing in a number of newspapers and magazines.
Moving forward our initiatives will be:
- Town Halls & Community Forums throughout the Ballad Health Geographic Service Region.
- Meetings with current and prospective political representatives to discuss legislation around the creation of a Hospital Authority to replace the Ballad Health Board of Directors. We held our first meeting last week with State Rep. Gary Hicks.
- Grass roots canvassing to inform our neighbors and community members about our changing healthcare environment and possible solutions.
- Continued Research into the businesses, businessmen, and politicians involved in changing our healthcare and regionalism efforts.
To be clear, the choice to pack up our camp outside of Holston Valley was made by our Peaceful Protest family with no outside influence or involvement.
Our focus is on saving healthcare for the region and we are determined to continue in those efforts.
Kind Regards,
Dani Cook
Rally for the Valley Peaceful Protestors
