SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville Pharmacy is excited to announce the availability of Physician 360 rapid at home test kits for Strep, Flu, UTI (urinary tract infection) and anemia, allowing patients to take the test in the comfort of their own home, or at the pharmacy, and to discuss the test results online with a doctor.
All you do is swab either your nose or mouth, and depending on which test you take, wait five minutes for the results, video chat with a Physician 360 doctor and Surgoinsville Pharmacy will fill the prescription immediately.
The Physician 360 tests are a great solution for anyone that has a hard time scheduling a doctor’s appointment. There’s no need to wait for an appointment with your doctor and risk catching a worse illness in the office during cold and flu season.
The tests $49.95 including the online doctor consult. This is significantly cheaper in most cases than a co-pay or an urgent care visit.
More information contact Beth Bryan, PharmD, at Surgoinsville Pharmacy, located at 114 Bellamy Avenue, or call 423-345-0333.
