MOUNT CARMEL — A Kingsport man was arrested last week and booked on five charges, including DUI and possession of drugs, after a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy made a routine traffic stop for a driver’s failure to dim his headlights.
Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that he initiated the traffic stop on US 11W at Independence Avenue, in Mount Carmel, shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, when he observed a 2014 Volkswagen SUV driving with its bright lights on.
Winter made contact with the driver, Keegan Danny Scheel, 19, and two juvenile passengers.
The deputy said that while speaking with Scheel, he “smelled an odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle.
When asked if there was any of the drug in the vehicle, Scheel “pulled out a vape pen with a brown syrupy liquid in it and also handed me a scale,” Winter’s report states. “He stated to me that the liquid was a derivative of marijuana.”
When the deputy asked if there was any additional marijuana in the SUV, the juvenile male passenger in the front seat handed him another vape pen containing the liquid.
“The juvenile female in the back seat also handed me a container with the liquid,” Winter said.
The suspect’s eyes “were very glassy and he was confused by simple questions and instructions,” the report states.
During a search of the vehicle, Scheel voluntarily told the deputy that “he was high”, and also admitted that he “was vaping the marijuana” just before Winter pulled him over.
Scheel performed “poorly” on a series of standard field sobriety tests.
He was charged with:
• DUI;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.