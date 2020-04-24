ELIZABETHTON — The 2020 nursing graduating class at TCAT Elizabethton has demonstrated where there is a willingness to change there is a way to succeed.
Although the coronavirus pandemic prompted distance learning to temporarily replace the usual classroom instruction, 47 practical nursing students are scheduled to graduate this trimester.
The April graduates, by county of residence in the Review’s readership area, are:
Greene: Sue Whiting;
Hawkins: Erin Davis; and,
Sullivan: Brittani Arnett, Jaimie Deel, Taylor Eades, Timothy Fields, Zieleyanne Fong, Sabrina Poore, Carolyn Rush, Ariele Saint Elin, and Rebecca Turner.
Despite the April pinning ceremony being cancelled, LPN graduates at TCAT Elizabethton are eligible to apply to the Tennessee Board of Nursing to test for licensure through the usual process, according to Kathy Bullen, program director.
Practical nursing is one of the largest programs at TCAT Elizabethton. There are approximately 300 students total in classes in Kingsport and Elizabethton. As part of their instruction, students also have supervised clinical experiences in health care facilities in the region,
“The decision to discontinue clinicals for the remainder of this semester only affected one class and a four day rotation. We made what we thought was a conservative decision in light of the current environment. We are in close contact with our facilities and communicate frequently with them,” said Bullen.
