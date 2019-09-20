SNEEDVILLE — Ballad Health hosted a free health fair at Hancock County Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, with more than a dozen vendors present. The health fair also offered information about other essential services available in the community, including optometry, dental, mental health, chiropractic and more. Free food was served from a trailer, whose owners — Eddie and Ruth Collins — donated the use of for the day. Pictured in the photo at right at their tent are: Regina Day, Administrator of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital and Hancock Co. Hospital; Sarah Lovelace, Niswonger Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator; Miranda Russell, Community Engagement Specialist; Christy Drinnon, Special Procedure Tech — Radiology; Robin Wilson, RN; Darlene Lee, Radiology Manager; Daphine Dalton, LPN; Kimberly Davis, RN, Program Director for Senior Life Solutions; Shannon Davis, RN; Carol Louthen, RN; and Phyllis Dossett, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Hancock Co. Hospital.
Latest News
- Wyoming puts winning streak on the line at Tulsa
- Wyoming at Tulsa: Storylines
- Will Smith: Being kind isn't 'complicated'
- Sylvester Stallone intimidates his daughters' boyfriends
- Carson Daly set to become a father for fourth time
- Wyoming at Tulsa: Key players
- Wyoming at Tulsa: Crunching Numbers
- Fantasy Football: Week 3 QB rankings
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee High School Band alumni honor former director Costa Geros
- Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash
- BREAKING NEWS: Gary Murrell resigns as Director of Hawkins Co. Emergency Management Agency
- First Tennessee names Coley new Community Bank President
- Rogersville Middle School 8th Grade Night
- Dogs at Hawkins Co. Humane Society Shelter need homes ... now
- One-vehicle accident claims lives of two young Surgoinsville men
- Surgoinsville’s Amis Chapel Methodist Church celebrates 100 years
- Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy flourishing with 35 students
- Grand Opening celebrated at The Castle Barn at Pressmen's Home
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.