SNEEDVILLE — Ballad Health hosted a free health fair at Hancock County Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, with more than a dozen vendors present. The health fair also offered information about other essential services available in the community, including optometry, dental, mental health, chiropractic and more. Free food was served from a trailer, whose owners — Eddie and Ruth Collins — donated the use of for the day. Pictured in the photo at right at their tent are: Regina Day, Administrator of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital and Hancock Co. Hospital; Sarah Lovelace, Niswonger Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator; Miranda Russell, Community Engagement Specialist; Christy Drinnon, Special Procedure Tech — Radiology; Robin Wilson, RN; Darlene Lee, Radiology Manager; Daphine Dalton, LPN; Kimberly Davis, RN, Program Director for Senior Life Solutions; Shannon Davis, RN; Carol Louthen, RN; and Phyllis Dossett, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Hancock Co. Hospital.

