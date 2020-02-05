NASHVILLE — The Twelfth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony will honor volunteers from 69 counties, including Hancock, in Franklin on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
The awards will celebrate the efforts of 115 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
The individual awards are sponsored by Community Care of Rutherford County and Tennessee 4-H.
In Hancock County, the honorees are:
O'Neil Greene – Adult Honoree
O’Neil Greene and his wife, Shaina, started The Mission, a drug recovery center, in Sneedville in 2011. With the help of the Sheriff’s Department, people in need of help started coming to meetings. Thirty to fifty people attended a program and counseling every Thursday.
In spring 2019, The Mission’s headquarters moved to a bigger and better facility in Sneedville.
O'Neil’s wife, Shaina, opened a Pregnancy Support Center to help recovering women with maternity items.
A recent grant provided staffing to keep it open five days a week. More than 125 clients have already gone through long-term rehab, 35 of whom are successfully employed. Ten more clients are counselors at the rehab facilities. At a recent state conference, O’Neil sat on a panel of five leaders who were examples for successful programs.
Hancock County is especially grateful for the recognition of O’Neil’s program.
Molly Shockley – Youth Honoree
Molly Shockley is a sophomore at Hancock Co. High School. She is actively involved in many service-oriented clubs and organizations including Hancock County’s T4 group (Tennessee Teens Talk Tobacco) and 4-H. She is a volunteer dance instructor at her school’s after-school program which is sponsored by Ballad Health.
She serves on the teen outreach committee at The Mission in Hancock County which focuses on helping those who are battling addictions and women who are facing unplanned or unsupported pregnancies. Through her church youth group, she has served in many volunteer capacities at the Operation Christmas Child Distribution Center and served at community events such as the community pancake dinner following the Sneedville Christmas Parade.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. They are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they truly embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.
Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level.
Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
