“On Sunday morning, all the family kids which included my brother, me, and my three cousins were all dressed up then lined up outside for the traditional Easter photos. As with the other photos I’ve shared, these were made by my Uncle Charlie. I am so glad today that we have these special memories of our past to cherish. This particular photo has me on the left, my cousin Martha Davis, her sister Nancy, and my brother Bobby. Don’t know where cousin Paul was. He must have been late!! Probably overslept!!” — Elizabeth