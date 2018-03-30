A big hello from downtown Persia, TN! Hope everyone had a wonderful week!
Spring is finally here, but it had a bit of a rough beginning. I hope we’ve heard the last of snow until next winter.
Last week I shared with you my memories of an Easter egg hunt that was held here in town when I was a child. I’m continuing with more Easter memories today.
Easter was a very special time when I was growing up. I don’t remember being told about the Easter bunny. What I do remember was getting a new Easter outfit complete with dress, shoes, hat, purse, and sometimes gloves and a lightweight coat or duster. I have a lots of photos of Easter Sundays with all the kids in their Easter’s finest.
Even the boys in the family were dressed up for Easter Sunday. They would be in either a new suit or a new jacket and pants. Don’t know if they got new shoes or not.
One Easter when I was pretty small, my brother had gotten a new hat directly from Peeples’ Variety Store right here in Rogersville. For those of you who aren’t old enough to remember this, or maybe you weren’t living here then, this little store was located on Main Street. It was located where O’Henry’s side dining room is now.
That little store was owned by Mr. Bill Peeples who happened to live on the same street which we lived on after 1957. It was a very small store, but it had a little bit of everything in it, including this aviator style hat which my brother is proudly holding in today’s photo. You can just see the pride bursting forth in his face.
He has shared with me different times about how proud he was of his brand new aviator hat. I was kidding him recently about that hat. I told him that I bet he didn’t get to wear that hat to church. I don’t think he specifically remembers, but he said he might have worn it to church, but definitely not in church. Ha! Mama or Granny wouldn’t have allowed that!!
On Sunday morning, all the family kids which included my brother, me, and my three cousins were all dressed up then lined up outside for the traditional Easter photos. As with the other photos I’ve shared, these were made by my Uncle Charlie. I am so glad today that we have these special memories of our past to cherish. This particular photo has me on the left, my cousin Martha Davis, her sister Nancy, and my brother Bobby. Don’t know where cousin Paul was. He must have been late!! Probably overslept!!
I’m sure there are many others around my age who also have similar memories of their Easter Sundays of long ago. Times have changed, and although the kids and adults still get dressed up for the day, but not quite to the extent we did back in the day!!
Today I’m sharing something a little different than a recipe. It’s directions for how to color those Easter eggs with natural ingredients instead of the store-bought kits. I’ve done this a couple of times. Once was before I was married, and the other was when my kids were growing up. At my house, we colored eggs even until my son was in college. It was a tradition I always loved. I’ve even colored eggs for myself after the kids left home!
Here you go, and as always hope you enjoy!! This is a super fun project to do with your kids for something different. May God bless you and yours on this Blessed Easter.
Dyeing Eggs Naturally
Your kitchen is full of natural dyes. Common food items such as red cabbage, onion skins, and coffee can be used to transform plain white eggs into colorful Easter gems. Kids will especially love discovering all the different colors they can create — let them experiment using hard-boiled eggs and bowls of cold dyes.
Homemade Dye Recipes
Select a dyeing agent, and place it in the pot using the amount listed below. Add 1 quart water and 2 tablespoons white vinegar to pot; if more water is necessary to cover ingredients, proportionally increase the amount of vinegar. Bring to a boil, then lower heat. Allow the ingredients to simmer for 30 minutes. Strain dye into a bowl.
Red-cabbage dye: 4 cups chopped cabbageTurmeric dye: 3 tablespoons turmericOnion-skin dye: 4 cups onion skins (skins of about 12 onions)Beet dye: 4 cups chopped beetsCoffee dye: 1 quart strong black coffee (instead of water)
Color GlossaryNatural dyes can sometimes produce unexpected results, so don’t be surprised if, for example, your red-cabbage dye yields blue eggs. Use the following guide to help you achieve the colors you desire.
Deep Gold: Boil eggs in turmeric solution, 30 minutes.
Sienna: Boil eggs in onion-skin solution, 30 minutes.
Dark, Rich Brown: Boil eggs in black coffee, 30 minutes.
Pale Yellow: Soak eggs in room-temperature turmeric solution, 30 minutes.
Orange: Soak eggs in room-temperature onion-skin solution, 30 minutes.
Light Brown: Soak eggs in room-temperature black coffee, 30 minutes.
Light Pink: Soak eggs in room-temperature beet solution, 30 minutes.
Light Blue: Soak eggs in room-temperature cabbage solution, 30 minutes.
Royal Blue: Soak eggs in room-temperature cabbage solution overnight.
Lavender: Soak eggs in room-temperature beet solution, 30 minutes. Follow with room-temperature cabbage solution, 30 seconds.
Chartreuse: Soak eggs in room-temperature turmeric solution, 30 minutes. Follow with room-temperature cabbage solution, 5 seconds.
Salmon: Soak eggs in room-temperature turmeric solution, 30 minutes. Follow with room-temperature onion-skin solution, 30 minutes.
DID You Know? The tradition of dyeing eggs goes back to medieval times when people made “pace” eggs to celebrate spring and Pasch, the original name given to Easter or Passover.
Materials
Natural dyeing agents (red cabbage, turmeric, onion skins, beets, and coffee)
3-quart pot (or larger)
White vinegar
Strainer
Small bowls
Eggs
Large metal spoon
Paper towels
Drying rack
Steps
Remove eggs with spoon, pat dry with paper towels, and let dry on a wire rack. The cold-dipping method produces subtle, translucent shades, but can result in uneven coloring unless the eggs are rotated vigilantly while in the dye. For hollow eggs that will last indefinitely, cold-dip raw eggs, then blow them out after they are dyed.
With this method, the eggs and the ingredients for the dye are boiled separately. Using a metal spoon, lower cooled hard-boiled eggs into a bowl of cooled dye, and let them soak for as little as 5 seconds or as long as overnight, depending on the depth of color you desire. Remove eggs with spoon, pat dry with paper towels, and let dry on a wire rack.
The cold-dipping method produces subtle, translucent shades, but can result in uneven coloring unless the eggs are rotated vigilantly while in the dye. For hollow eggs that will last indefinitely, cold-dip raw eggs, then blow them out after they are dyed.
This method involves boiling the eggs with the dye; the heat allows the dye to saturate the shells, resulting in intense, more uniform color. Set raw eggs in a pot of strained dye; bring to a boil for the amount of time specified in our color glossary (see below). Remove and dry eggs as with the cold-dipping method.
Natural dyes tend to fade over time, so finish any eggs you plan to keep with a matte or gloss acrylic spray varnish. To create an egg-spraying stand, stick a 6-inch length of wire into a block of Styrofoam; prop a hollow egg onto the wire through one of its holes.
Spray egg with a coat of varnish in a well-ventilated area, and let dry.
