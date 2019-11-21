ROGERSVILLE — As of Wednesday afternoon, all staff members at the Hawkins Co. Emergency Communications District’s E-911 dispatch center have been re-certified to handle Emergency Medical Dispatch calls, and the center was again dispatching those calls.
The two days of intense, on-site training — including training a staff member to keep track of and oversee future training needs — were conducted by Dorothy Cave, RPL, NREMT, the EMD Program Manager for the Daytona Beach, Florida-based APCO, the firm that handles the center’s certified training needs, along with a full audit of all of the center’s training records, at a cost to the ECD of $7,861.
An apparent failure to verify that dispatchers’ EMD training was up-to-date led to a complaint that resulted in the finding by APCO that more than half of the staff’s certifications had expired, some as far back as early 2019.
“As of Nov. 15, 2019, Hawkins Co. Emergency Communications District is not permitted to EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatch) calls due to agency/staff non-compliance. More than half of your staff’s EMD certification is expired. Currently, Hawkins Co. ECD is liable for any issues about EMD during the non-compliance timeframe,” was the wording of an email sent last week by Cave to Chairman Herrell and other officials.
That email, a copy of which was obtained by the Review, was read aloud at an emergency meeting of the board on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2019.
A second special-called meeting within three days (on Nov. 21) at the ECD/911 office on East Main Street, was attended by seven of the district’s nine board members — Chairman Michael Herrell, Fred Castle, Lawrence Wheeler, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, Mike Gillespie, David Good, and Lynn Campbell. Board members Tony Fugate and Doug Nelson were absent.
Also present in the audience was County Mayor Jim Lee.
As background, an EMD program is administered under the direction of a medical director (medical doctor or physician’s assistant). Training can be done in-house, using certified curriculum, or may be contracted out to a private provider of such training.
When a person calls 911 with a medical complaint, the dispatcher goes to a complaint guide card and it directs the dispatcher to ask specific questions about that person’s complaint.
Depending on how the questions are answered results in how the dispatcher sends an ambulance — emergency or non-emergency.
The guide card also has specific pre-arrival instructions for the caller depending on the medical complaint. Pre-arrival instructions can be something as simple as “gather the patients medications”, or as important as pre-hospital CPR, talking someone through childbirth, or instructing a person that may be having a heart attack to take aspirin before the ambulance gets there.
Someone who is not EMD certified is basically a lay person advising an ambulance if they need to respond emergency or non-emergency to a medical complaint, the Review’s source said.
Without the EMD program, the dispatcher would not be able to determine what status to send an ambulance or give pre-hospital instructions. In other words, if a person called 911 for someone not breathing, then the dispatcher would not be permitted to talk the person through CPR until an ambulance arrived on-scene.
EMD only effects medically-related calls, with separate certifications required for law enforcement and fire dispatching.
The current round of EMD training is valid for two years and staff members can re-certify online, Chairman Herrell said at the Wednesday meeting.
Newly hired employees can also certify online at a cost of $299 each, it was stated.
“Requirements for the APCO EMD program have always stated your agency will have either a certified in-house APCO EMD instructor or an APCO EMD Manager,” Cave said in the earlier email.
At the Sunday meeting, the board, on a motion by Good and Campbell, voted to approve assigning the Training Coordinator duties to 911 Director Gay Murrell, and EMD Manager/QA duties to Caitlin Smith.
At Wednesday’s meeting, it was reported that both of those staff members have now been trained in the administration of those responsibilities, and that Smith’s certification would be valid as of Nov. 21.
Six people in the office, including herself, are EMD trained, Murrell said at the Sunday afternoon meeting, but one employee, whom she said was the training coordinator, quit on Friday “and walked out”.
Getting dispatchers into the training classes is the training coordinator’s job, Murrell said.
At Wednesday’s meeting, that former employee — Brittany Clawson — was recognized to speak and delivered a blistering rebuke to Murrell and the board.
“Are we gonna correct what you all put out into the paper where you listed me as the training coordinator when in fact I was not your training coordinator?” she asked.
Clawson pointed out that minutes of a previous board meeting should reflect that to be true.
“I was never, at any point, the training coordinator of Hawkins County 911,” she said. “At whatever meeting you had on Sunday, you all put that out into the paper that the training coordinator had walked out on Friday, while no one knew where the training files were. That is inaccurate, absolutely inaccurate. The training files are the way they were because (a former employee) let the training files get the way they were.”
When that former employee left, Clawson said, she took it upon herself to put everyone’s training files “back in order, labeled them by, FEMA, APCO, and those were the files that were brought in here to you all’s board meeting on Thursday”.
Clawson said she went to Murrell “on multiple occasions” to let the director know that certain employees’ training needed to be updated.
“Whether she (Murrell) did anything with it or didn’t, its going to be my word against hers because there is no paper trail,” she said.
Clawson said she sent Murrell a text message once, while she herself was on vacation, telling the director there was a fire certification course that employees who needed that updated training could apply for, but that Murrell never responded.
She also said she had a copy of an email dating from September when Murrell “was in a p---- — match” with a former employee about training issues, and said she would be glad to share that email with the board.
“So don’t even remotely put out there and try to ruin my future in 911 and my career into the paper that I didn’t do my job because that is exactly what you did,” she said.
Clawson said she wanted the error recognized and a correction from the board published.
“I did NOT not do my job because I was never your training coordinator,” she said. “I did it because it was a s- — mess, that’s exactly what that was in there. It was never my fault that it was like that. It was your director and your training coordinator.”
Board member David Good asked Murrell why she would say that Clawson was the training coordinator if she wasn’t.
“I resigned on Friday because you came up in here in my face and screamed and yelled at me, you indirectly accused me of being the one to ‘out you out’, and I absolutely will take full credit for going to a board member because you were not doing your job,” Clawson said to Murrell. “I absolutely did, 100%. I’ll take credit for it!”
Clawson reiterated that she had “gone to” Murrell several times with concerns about staff members’ certifications, but said she should have put those into emails so that a paper trail would exist.
One employee who wasn’t EMD certified didn’t have that certification because, “she (Murrell) didn’t want to send him (for training),” Clawson said, adding that she knows at least one other employee who worked there for four years with no EMD certification.
Good, addressing Murrell, said that, “you told me its because he wasn’t ready”.
“Why didn’t she (another employee) have hers?” Clawson asked. “She was absolutely ready, she was 100% ready, so what’s the reasoning behind that?”
“It’s ‘who you are’, it sounds like,” Good commented.
“It’s exactly ‘who you are’,” Clawson said. “So don’t put it on me. I’m not your training coordinator, I never was. I did not resign due to the training files, I resigned my position due to the environment that you created, I resigned my position due to the fact that you (Murrell) sent a text message out, ‘all employees report to the central office ASAP’, then you brought them all into the dispatch in there where I was working on a radio with officers and ambulances out there and you let them bully me, that’s exactly what you did, harass me. Well, I don’t want to work with people I can’t trust.”
Murrell said she had no comment to make in regard to Clawson’s statements.
Chairman Herrell said he had received two emails from Clawson that he would be sharing with other board members.
He added that the results of the APCO training audit will hopefully be in-hand by the next board meeting so that those can be discussed.
Herrell then addressed Clawson directly, and apologized for any misunderstanding.
“I will speak for the board, we can only go on what we are told,” Herrell said. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if you were the training coordinator or not. That’s the first I heard of it.”
Clawson, however, said if the board would go back to the minutes of its Thursday night meeting, a statement was made that clarified that she was not the training coordinator.
“I do remember you saying that,” Herrell said.
Good asked where the tape is of that meeting.
“Lynn’s (Campbell) got it,” Murrell responded.
“I called APCO the next morning and I asked them who the training coordinator was, and they said it is Brittany Clawson,” Murrell stated.
“I don’t care what APCO says,” Clawson said. “I have never taken a class through APCO that certifies me as a training coordinator.”
“After what I know from APCO, we did not have a trained trainer here,” Herrell said, and asked that a correction and apology from the board be published in the Review.
“And again, I apologize to you,” he said to Clawson.
Clawson urged board members to “go pull the records” and see how many late fees the board has been paying to APCO because of lapsed certifications.
“Don’t try to make out like this was some big mistake, or ‘oopsy’,” she said. “Don’t act like this is the first time it’s ever happened.”
In final matters, board member Wheeler commented that since the board voted on Sunday during the emergency-called meeting to pay for the cost of the training out of its reserve fund, he felt that the budget committee should present a motion to move that expenditure to the proper line item within its budget.
Herrell said that could be taken care of at the board’s next regularly-scheduled meeting.
The Personnel Committee — board members Gillespie, Lawson and Good — organized and elected Gillespie as their chair and Lawson as vice-chair.
Good said he thinks the board needs to establish an exit interview for any employee who leaves.
The committee agreed that it will review existing policies and make recommendations on changes that may be needed at a future meeting.
Members also discussed the need to have legal representation for the board.
“Anytime we are dealing with situations like like this we need legal representation to guide us,” Gillespie said.
Good agreed.
Herrell said the board had earlier discussed several local attorneys for that role but never made a decision.
Lawson suggested waiting until after all have reviewed the current policies.
“Let’s go through policy manual first and come up with any changes before we decide on a lawyer,” Gillespie agreed.
Herrell said that establishing a spreadsheet-type checklist that lists all employees and any necessary training they need, or that needs to be updated, and the dates that such action is needed, would be a good idea.
“The school system every year does an evaluation of their director,” Herrell said. “That may be something we need to look into.”
The board set Monday, Dec. 9 as a next regular meeting date, with its Personnel Committee to meet at 5 p.m. and the full board at 6.
