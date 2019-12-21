ROGERSVILLE — A proposed resolution that was to be introduced at the Dec. 16, 2019 meeting of the Hawkins Co. Commission, regarding approval of the transfer of ownership of the historic Rogersville train depot to the City of Rogersville, along with that property’s existing lease to the Rogersville Heritage Association, was pulled because of what its sponsor called recently discovered issues with the deed.
“We have learned of a problem with property lines on the depot, so I’m pulling this until that is cleared up,” Commissioner Charles Thacker said.
In other matters Monday evening:
• Commissioner Nancy Barker presented County Mayor Jim Lee with a plaque noting Hawkins County’s Three Star Governor’s Award.
Barker said the certification was confirmed in November.
“This helps us get most of our grants and all of the other amenities that go with this, for industry, housing, just about anything that we apply for, we have to be a part of this program,” she said.
The award notes the county’s continued excellence in “performance, accountability and efficiency”.
• On a motion by Commissioners Nancy Barker and Valerie Goins, the board voted to re-appoint Gene Christian, of Church Hill, and Otis Munsey, of Rogersville, to new six-year terms on the Hawkins Co. Industrial Board.
The terms begin on Jan. 1, 2020 and end on Dec. 31, 2025.
The vote was 19 “yes” and one “abstain” (Commissioner Syble Vaughn Trent), with Commissioner Michael Herrell absent due to illness.
The re-appointments were recommended by the HCIB.
• A resolution encouraging the support of legislation which directs TennCare to reimburse ground-based ambulance providers at a rate not less than then current Medicare fee schedule, and adding funding for that to the state’s 2020-21 budget, passed by a vote of 20-0.
According to the sponsor, Commissioner John Metz, more and more rural hospitals are being closed and community clinics downsized, which makes it more important than ever that local EMS services statewide are adequately funded.
Ambulance services, he said, are “the first line of care providers and transportation from remote areas”.
“Medicaid (TennCare) reimbursement has not increased since the inception of the TN Medicaid managed system,” Metz said. “Medicare rates do not reflect the actual cost to operate ambulance services and TennCare rates are, in most cases, half of what Medicare provides, forcing limitations of services and placing a greater burden on local agencies and citizens.”
In order to meet growing emergency needs statewide, and to reduce the burden on local governing bodies and taxpayers, Metz said, ambulance services must have greater support for the lifesaving services that they provide.
Metz’ resolution asks that the Commission show its support for such a move by sending copies of the resolution to local representatives and senators and asking them to support increased funding for ambulance services through the General Assembly.
• Adopted a schedule of meeting dates for the Commission from January through December of 2020.
All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the Commission meeting room in the Courthouse: January 27, February 24, March 23, April 27, May 18, June 22, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 23, and December 21.
• The board voted to approve two routine budget amendments, and also approved the following list of Notaries Public: Howard C. Bowlin, Joanne W. Brooks, Mark E. Ford, Debbie Alvis Helton, Bethany McFall, and Sarah L. Russell.
