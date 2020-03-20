EIDSON — A visit to a residence on Little Pumpkin Valley Road, Eidson, resulted not only in the arrest of the man on whom Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies were looking to serve an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support, but also two women at the house who were charged with hindering process.
Deputy Adam Bledsoe said in his report that shortly before 10 p.m. on March 2, 2020, officers went to the address in search of Jason Shawn Cobb, 39.
Once inside the residence, his report states, he observed Cobb lying in the floor of a bedroom.
“Upon being instructed to show us his hands and stand up, Cobb failed to do so and was subsequently delivered a five second cycle from Sgt. Vaughan’s CEW,” Bledsoe said.
He was taken into custody at that point without further incident.
According to separate reports filed by Cpl. Michael Godsey, “Officers were at the residence for 30 minutes knocking on the door along with lights and siren before entering the residence”.
After speaking with family members who advised that the subject was at home, once inside, officers found April Dawn Thomas, 41, of that address, hiding in a back bedroom, and Tracy Ann Mabe, 48, of Clinch Valley Road, Sneedville, hiding under a blanket on top of a bed.
Due to both women “not opening the door and hiding, knowing law enforcement was outside”, Thomas and Mabe were each charged with hindering process.
In addition to the outstanding attachment for child support out of Hawkins Co. Juvenile Court, Cobb was charged at the time with resisting arrest.
Two days later, on March 4, Cobb was served papers at the Justice Center by Deputy Matthew Seals charging him with four counts of violation of probation S warrants.
All three were transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where they were booked.
