Cosmetology program at VHS brings home dozens of ribbons!
Submitted photo

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School’s Cosmetology Class brought home multiple awards from the 2019 Appalachian Fair, including First Place for the #1 Cosmetology Display Booth. Individual winners included:

Delana SimmonsNail art decals (1 nail) 1st

Nail art decal (5 nails) 1st

Nail Art Freehand (1 nail) 2nd

Nail Art Freehand (5 nails) 2nd

3-D Nail Art (1 nail) 1st

3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 2nd

Sculptured Nails (1 nail) 1st

Sculptured Nails (5 nails) 1st

Gel Nails (1 nail) 2nd

Gel Nails (5 nails) 1st

Student Notebook 2nd

Anatomy Poster 1st

Fantasy Make-Up Poster 1st

Skincare Poster 2nd

Salon Floor Plan Poster 1st

Sydney StrattonSchool Project Skills 1st

Medium Formal Hair style 1st

Short Casual Hair Style 1st

4-Strand Braid 2nd

Invisible Braid 1st

Asymmetrical Hair Style 2nd

Cornrowing 2nd

Cornrowing design 3rd

Character Hair Style 2nd

Haley KeeneCobra Braid 2nd

Basket Weave 3rd

Basic Perm Wrap 2nd

Design Perm Wrap 1st

Autumn HurdSculptured Nails (5 nails) 2nd

Visible Braid 3rd

Cornrowing 3rd

Harley CowanMedium Formal Hair Style 3rd

Invisible Braid 2nd

Jazmyne ArnoldInvisible Braid 1st

Emma BlizzardMedium Casual Style 2nd

Summer BurkeCreativity Formal Hair Style 2nd

Payton GibsonLong Formal Hair Style 2nd

Kimberleigh Horne3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 3rd

Kendra KerseySkin Care Project 2nd

Cherish LinkousNail Art Decals (5 nails) 2nd

Amber ManisNail art (1 nail) 1st

Student Notebook 3rd

Emily MullinsAnatomy Project 1st

Audrey PughFantasy Make-up Poster 2nd

Addison ShanksMedium Casual Hair Style 2nd

Nail Art (5 nails) 3rd

Veronica Salmeron3-D Nail Art (1 nail) 1st

3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 2nd

Sarah SpikerAnatomy Poster 2nd

Miscellaneous School Project 3rd

Josie StapletonInvisible Braid 3rd

Basic Perm Wrap 3rd

Brianna TrentFantasy Make-up Poster 3rd

Kelsey WebbStudent Notebook 2nd

