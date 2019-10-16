CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School’s Cosmetology Class brought home multiple awards from the 2019 Appalachian Fair, including First Place for the #1 Cosmetology Display Booth. Individual winners included:
Delana SimmonsNail art decals (1 nail) 1st
Nail art decal (5 nails) 1st
Nail Art Freehand (1 nail) 2nd
Nail Art Freehand (5 nails) 2nd
3-D Nail Art (1 nail) 1st
3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 2nd
Sculptured Nails (1 nail) 1st
Sculptured Nails (5 nails) 1st
Gel Nails (1 nail) 2nd
Gel Nails (5 nails) 1st
Student Notebook 2nd
Anatomy Poster 1st
Fantasy Make-Up Poster 1st
Skincare Poster 2nd
Salon Floor Plan Poster 1st
Sydney StrattonSchool Project Skills 1st
Medium Formal Hair style 1st
Short Casual Hair Style 1st
4-Strand Braid 2nd
Invisible Braid 1st
Asymmetrical Hair Style 2nd
Cornrowing 2nd
Cornrowing design 3rd
Character Hair Style 2nd
Haley KeeneCobra Braid 2nd
Basket Weave 3rd
Basic Perm Wrap 2nd
Design Perm Wrap 1st
Autumn HurdSculptured Nails (5 nails) 2nd
Visible Braid 3rd
Cornrowing 3rd
Harley CowanMedium Formal Hair Style 3rd
Invisible Braid 2nd
Jazmyne ArnoldInvisible Braid 1st
Emma BlizzardMedium Casual Style 2nd
Summer BurkeCreativity Formal Hair Style 2nd
Payton GibsonLong Formal Hair Style 2nd
Kimberleigh Horne3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 3rd
Kendra KerseySkin Care Project 2nd
Cherish LinkousNail Art Decals (5 nails) 2nd
Amber ManisNail art (1 nail) 1st
Student Notebook 3rd
Emily MullinsAnatomy Project 1st
Audrey PughFantasy Make-up Poster 2nd
Addison ShanksMedium Casual Hair Style 2nd
Nail Art (5 nails) 3rd
Veronica Salmeron3-D Nail Art (1 nail) 1st
3-D Nail Art (5 nails) 2nd
Sarah SpikerAnatomy Poster 2nd
Miscellaneous School Project 3rd
Josie StapletonInvisible Braid 3rd
Basic Perm Wrap 3rd
Brianna TrentFantasy Make-up Poster 3rd
Kelsey WebbStudent Notebook 2nd
