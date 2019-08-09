SNEEDVILLE — Bright red sand was poured in Hancock County recently to raise awareness about human trafficking.
The Red Sand Project is interactive artwork that uses red sand in high trafficked areas outside on the pavement to show how human trafficking victims can slip through the cracks.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry, just behind drug trafficking.
Every two minutes in the U.S., a child is being trafficked.
40.3 million men, women and children are trafficked worldwide and 99% of the human trafficking victims in the United States are never rescued.
“Human trafficking doesn’t just occur in bigger cities,” said Sonya Winkle, Health Educator. “Human trafficking occurs everywhere, even in our smaller towns and communities, and that’s why it’s important to raise awareness.”
If you suspect a case of human trafficking or would like more information call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH (86484) or National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711) or text 233733 (text “HELP” or “INFO”).
