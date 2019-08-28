SNEEDVILLE / ROGERSVILLE — Persons who are involved with raising sheep or goats may be interested in signing up for a Hancock and Hawkins County Master Small Ruminant Course, to be offered in September.
The course will be taught on four days between two weeks, from 6-9 p.m. each evening:
Thursday, Sept. 12 — topics will include ram selection and forages, Hawkins Co. Gas Utility building, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville;
Friday, Sept. 13 — topics will include genetics and the industry, Hawkins Co. Gas Utility building;
Tuesday, Sept. 17 — topics will include predation and reproduction, Over Home Memories, 248 Green Lawson Road, Sneedville; and,
Thursday, Sept. 19 — topics will include nutrition and a banquet, Over Home Memories, Sneedville.
Preregistration is required by Sept. 6.
Those interested may contact either of the UT Extension offices at:
Hancock County Office
PO Box 186
Sneedville, TN 37869
423-733-2526
Hawkins County Office
850 West Main Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
423-626-3742
There is a $100 registration fee and checks should be made payable to: UT Extension Hancock County, or UT Extension Hawkins County.
