Nov. 22-23
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serve our Soldiers, over 20 vendors onsite. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 23
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. Paul’s Church, Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Lunch from Rhett’s Pit Barbeque will be available from 11:30 until 1:30 for $10 a plate. Admission is free. All sorts of gifts, holiday décor, and homemade baked goods.
Nov. 24
SINGING: with award winning evangelist and gospel singer Gary Ballew, at Elm Springs UMC, Elm Springs Rd., Church Hill, beginning at 11:00 a.m. A covered dish luncheon will follow.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 30
BENEFIT WORSHIP SERVICE: for William Gibson (who suffered a serious fall) at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. Jeremy Elkins, Pastor.
Dec. 1
REVIVAL: with Rev. Logan Heatherly and Rev. Jimmy Jarnigan, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 6
ANNUAL INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
Dec. 7
ANNUAL INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
CONCERT/HANGING OF THE GREENS SERVICE: featuring the Diamonds, at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy 11W, 214 Stony Point Rd., Surgoinsville, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 15
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: at Calvary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend must also attend the morning service and must RSVP by emailing dukestratton@yahoo.com or reserve your place by calling 865-712-3212. Everyone is welcome.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
SINGING: with The Overhome Boys, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jimmie Hubbard.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.